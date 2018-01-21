Government-Shutdown Liveblog, Day Two

As we roll into day two of the Great Government Shutdown of 2018, Democrats and Republicans seem far from a deal, with the two sides still in full blame-game mode. (It’s the “Trump shutdown” vs. the “Schumer shutdown.”) The most important barrier to an agreement remains DACA. Democrats want to include protection for Dreamers in any vote to re-open the government; Republican leadership, including President Trump, are trying to pressure Democrats to fold now and deal with immigration later.

Saturday highlights included a Senate debate over Chuck Schumer posters and a Trump ad accusing Democrats of being complicit in murder. So, you know, progress. What surprises does Day Two have in store? Find out below.

How Bad Is the Stalemate?

It still looks pretty bad. As of Sunday morning, Schumer hadn’t spoken to President Trump or White House chief of staff John Kelly since Friday. Schumer and Trump had apparently worked out some kind of deal on Friday — including all the funding for Trump’s border wall — but that agreement was eventually blocked by Kelly, likely at the urging of GOP leaders in the Senate and Freedom Caucus members in the House.

In other words, unlike previous administrations, this White House and this president are not one in the same, and GOP leaders in Congress clearly have little faith that Trump is capable of negotiating in their best interests. If that’s the case, and Trump has little power to agree to anything, it’s not clear what value there is in appealing to the president at all. The New York Times reports that Trump has been effectively sidelined, and spent Saturday anxiously watching cable news and worrying about perceptions of his leadership while Kelly worked with GOP lawmakers. White House legislative director Marc Short claimed on Sunday that shutdown talks are underway and making progress.

But as NBC’s Kasie Hunt points out, this all probably means that the main players will party leaders in the Senate if any kind of deal is going to be reached in the next 24 hours.

However, if all Democrats are looking for to end the shutdown is a promise from McConnell to let an immigration deal make it to the Senate floor, that doesn’t mean that deal gets enough air, let alone votes, in either body of Congress to be a worthwhile victory. There is also enough evidence to already conclude that Republican leaders will never propose or accept a compromise on DACA in the first place, which might be one reason they won’t even negotiate about it.

Then again, some D.C. insiders who spoke to Axios think that both parties are just using to shutdown to throw chum to their respective bases and will come together for an inevitable deal and both declare victory after a few days. We’ll see.

Marc Short: White House Not Involved With Deranged Ad

White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short told Chuck Todd on Meet the Press that the White House had nothing to do with a commercial released Saturday accusing Democrats of being complicit in murders committed by illegal immigrants.

"You know that ad was created by an outside group... it's not done from people working inside the White House," @Marcshort45 says on an ad attacking Democrats which was paid for by Donald J. Trump for President. #MTP pic.twitter.com/tZgLc3NuTG — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 21, 2018

But…

The ad ends with "I'm Donald Trump and I approve this message" https://t.co/9Sg8MQjVMq — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 21, 2018

Only this White House would try to spin the president’s re-election campaign as an “outside group.”

Trump Wants Abolishment of Filibuster, McConnell Says No

The president has long professed his desire to get rid of the filibuster, one of the rare points of agreement between him and many liberal commentators. (Though much of his agenda has only needed 50 votes to get through because of budget reconciliation rules, the spending bill needs 60.) He again tweeted his displeasure with the rule on Sunday morning:

Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked. If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2018

But in a statement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “The Republican Conference opposes changing the rules on legislation.”

Eric Trump Is Loving the Shutdown

Appearing on Hillary Clinton stalker Jeanine Pirro’s show Saturday night, Trump’s younger son said he thought the shutdown was politically beneficial for Republicans: “Honestly, I think it’s a good thing for us.” That’s the spirit!

An Incredibly Sad Detail From the Oval Office