How Trump’s Speaking Style Has Changed Over the Years

By

The publication of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury sparked a debate on Donald Trump’s mental health, which the president attempted to settle by declaring himself a “stable genius.” But whether he’s a genius or not, Trump did speak much more coherently in previous decades than he does now.

Watch Now

  1. How Trump’s Speaking Style Has Changed Over the Years
  2. Time Is Running Out for DACA Recipients
  3. Foreign-Policy Experts React to Trump’s Jerusalem Decision
  4. Watch Fox News Hosts Get Mad About Christmas
  5. Trump’s Surrounded by Big Water
  6. What Black Voters Had to Overcome to Vote in Alabama
  7. World Leaders Who Snubbed Trump in 2017
  8. Roy Moore’s Biggest Fan Is Terrifying
  9. 3 Ways Trump’s Tax Code Benefits Him and His Family
  10. Trump’s War on the Media Has Been Years in the Making
  11. Jeff Sessions Can’t Recall a Lot of Things
  12. Meet Virginia’s First Transgender Candidate for State Legislature
  13. A Brief History of North Korea in 3 Minutes
  14. Confederate Monuments Are Propaganda — Not History
  15. What the Trump Administration Means When It Says ‘On Notice’
  16. What Donald Trump Did On His First Presidential Vacation
  17. Anthony Scaramucci Is Back on TV, and He’s Got a Few Words for Us
  18. Donald Trump Is His Own Worst Enemy
How Trump’s Speaking Style Has Changed Over the Years

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.