José Andrés, the celebrity chef who battled President Trump in a long-running lawsuit, said he was denied entry to an event in Washington Saturday night because Ivanka Trump was uncomfortable with his presence, but later reversed course and admitted she had nothing to with the incident.

Thank you @CafeMilanoDC Franco Nuschese! I was a guest of the #alfalfaclubdinner2018 “everyone”welcome to the after party, but I’m the only individual not allow in? Is because @IvankaTrump told you so? You should be ashamed of yourself Franco.@washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/iJ5wQM18Z6 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 28, 2018

In a new low for Washington, yesterday @chefjoseandres was asked to leave the Alfalfa dinner after-party at @CafeMilanoDC by its owner, Franco Nuschesse, apparently because his presence made Ivanka Trump uncomfortable (Cafe Milano is the watering hole of the Trump Admin). — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) January 28, 2018

Andrés was attempting to get into the after-party for the Alfalfa Dinner, a glitzy annual event that draws a crowd of about 200 current and former Washington power brokers. (John Kerry and George W. Bush gave remarks this year.)

A source “close to Ivanka Trump” told Fox News that she had no role in the matter, and as social media lit up with outrage, the restaurant that hosted the event, DC stalwart Cafe Milano, offered its explanation on Sunday:

. @chefjoseandres, you are always welcome at @CafeMilanoDC when we are open and in fact, I will host you and toast to all your successes.I am sorry for the misunderstanding.Last night the restaurant was closed for a private Alfalfa Dinner after party...1/2 — Cafe Milano (@CafeMilanoDC) January 28, 2018

Of note, the dinner and after party are different guest lists. Also, Ivanka Trump had no role on determining event attendees. Franco 2/2 — Cafe Milano (@CafeMilanoDC) January 28, 2018

The Washington Post confirmed that account later in the afternoon. Andrés, it turns out wasn’t on the receiving end of a political vendetta; he simply did not have an invitation to the after-party in question, and was surprised when he couldn’t get in.

“I am thankful for José’s clarification,” said Ivanka Trump in a statement. “I had nothing to do with anything that transpired relating to him last night at the restaurant.” Andrés responded graciously, and with that, what turned out to be a massive non-story came to a merciful end.

Thank you @IvankaTrump for reaching out. I believe now that you personally had nothing to do.

Let’s now work on what’s important: Immigration reform, where #DACADreamers and Undocumented citizens will become part of a strong USA. With secure borders. With economic growth.👍🏼 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 28, 2018

Andrés was slated to open a restaurant in the Trump International Hotel in 2015, but backed out of the deal after then-candidate called Mexicans “rapists,” and claimed they were bringing drugs and violence into America. The Trump organization sued him for breach of contract, and Andrés’s Think Food Group countersued, contending that Trump’s comments had hurt business. Legal proceedings lasted two years until the Trump Organization settled in April 2017.

Along with his culinary pedigree, Andrés has gained a reputation as a humanitarian. After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, he set up a complex network of kitchens and food supply chains, feeding millions of people who had lost power in an unprecedented effort by a private citizen.