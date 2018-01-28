Celebrity Chef José Andrés Says Ivanka Trump Had Him Booted From Party

José Andrés, the celebrity chef who battled President Trump in a long-running lawsuit, says he was denied entry to an event in Washington Saturday night because Ivanka Trump was uncomfortable with his presence.
Andrés was attempting to get into the after-party for the Alfalfa Dinner, a glitzy annual event that draws a crowd of about 200 current and former Washington power brokers. (John Kerry and George W. Bush gave remarks this year.)
Andrés’s claim could not be confirmed, and a source “close to Ivanka Trump” told Fox News that she had no role in the matter. As social media lit up with outrage, the restaurant that hosted the event, DC stalwart Cafe Milano, offered a somewhat confusing explanation.
Andrés was slated to open a restaurant in the Trump International Hotel in 2015, but backed out of the deal after then-candidate called Mexicans “rapists,” and claimed they were bringing drugs and violence into America. The Trump organization sued him for breach of contract, and Andrés’s Think Food Group countersued, contending that Trump’s comments had hurt business. Legal proceedings lasted two years until the Trump Organization settled in April 2017.
Along with his culinary pedigree, Andrés has gained a reputation as a humanitarian. After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, he set up a complex network of kitchens and food supply chains, feeding millions of people who had lower power in an unprecedented effort by a private citizen.