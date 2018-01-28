Celebrity Chef José Andrés Says Ivanka Trump Had Him Booted From Party

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

José Andrés, the celebrity chef who battled President Trump in a long-running lawsuit, says he was denied entry to an event in Washington Saturday night because Ivanka Trump was uncomfortable with his presence.

Thank you @CafeMilanoDC Franco Nuschese! I was a guest of the #alfalfaclubdinner2018 “everyone”welcome to the after party, but I’m the only individual not allow in? Is because @IvankaTrump told you so? You should be ashamed of yourself Franco.@washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/iJ5wQM18Z6 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 28, 2018

In a new low for Washington, yesterday @chefjoseandres was asked to leave the Alfalfa dinner after-party at @CafeMilanoDC by its owner, Franco Nuschesse, apparently because his presence made Ivanka Trump uncomfortable (Cafe Milano is the watering hole of the Trump Admin). — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) January 28, 2018

Andrés was attempting to get into the after-party for the Alfalfa Dinner, a glitzy annual event that draws a crowd of about 200 current and former Washington power brokers. (John Kerry and George W. Bush gave remarks this year.)

Andrés’s claim could not be confirmed, and a source “close to Ivanka Trump” told Fox News that she had no role in the matter. As social media lit up with outrage, the restaurant that hosted the event, DC stalwart Cafe Milano, offered a somewhat confusing explanation.

. @chefjoseandres, you are always welcome at @CafeMilanoDC when we are open and in fact, I will host you and toast to all your successes.I am sorry for the misunderstanding.Last night the restaurant was closed for a private Alfalfa Dinner after party...1/2 — Cafe Milano (@CafeMilanoDC) January 28, 2018

Of note, the dinner and after party are different guest lists. Also, Ivanka Trump had no role on determining event attendees. Franco 2/2 — Cafe Milano (@CafeMilanoDC) January 28, 2018

Thank you @CafeMilanoDC and Franco for the apology. I understand was a “misunderstanding”. Still hard to understand why I was the only person not allowed in! Please people of @washingtondc keep supporting a great resturant institution. Now let’s all be friends. #USAforward — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) January 28, 2018

Andrés was slated to open a restaurant in the Trump International Hotel in 2015, but backed out of the deal after then-candidate called Mexicans “rapists,” and claimed they were bringing drugs and violence into America. The Trump organization sued him for breach of contract, and Andrés’s Think Food Group countersued, contending that Trump’s comments had hurt business. Legal proceedings lasted two years until the Trump Organization settled in April 2017.

Along with his culinary pedigree, Andrés has gained a reputation as a humanitarian. After Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, he set up a complex network of kitchens and food supply chains, feeding millions of people who had lower power in an unprecedented effort by a private citizen.