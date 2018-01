Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

12:55 p.m.

Las Secuelas del Huracán María son un Desastre Hecho por el Hombre

El Saldo de Muertes de la Tormenta en Puerto Rico Amenaza con Eclipsar el de Katrina.

12:54 p.m.

The President Is Mentally Unwell — and Everyone Around Him Knows It

Trump’s closest aides have reached the same conclusion in private that scores of mental-health professionals have made in public.

11:31 a.m.

Republican Wins Dramatic Virginia House Race After Random Drawing

The GOP now holds a slim 51–49 majority in the statehouse.

11:30 a.m.

Trump Tries to Stop Publication of Wolff Book, Hits Bannon With Cease-and-Desist

Trump is threatening to sue the publisher of Michael Wolff’s book and Steve Bannon, but he rarely follows through on these threats.

11:24 a.m.

Trump Has Created Dangers We Haven’t Even Imagined Yet

War with North Korea is just one of them. The invisible dangers of a highly leveraged presidency.

8:53 a.m.

We’re About to Find Out If Bannonism Is a Thing

The Breitbart chairman has a chance to trade pro-Trump sycophancy for an ideologically coherent brand of far-right populism.

6:41 a.m.

Trump Disbands Commission Studying (Nonexistent) Mass Voter Fraud

But it will live on within the Department of Homeland Security.

Yesterday at 11:49 p.m.

Cuomo Vows to Sue Feds Over Trump Tax Bill’s Discrimination Against New Yorkers

It’s a long shot, but if Republicans deliberately targeted blue states, that could be adjudged as unconstitutional.

Yesterday at 10:14 p.m.

Paul Manafort’s Lawsuit Against Robert Mueller Is Frivolous Political Theater

Manafort argues that the special counsel has no business sticking his nose in the pre-Trump campaign work he did in Ukraine. He’s wrong.

Yesterday at 6:25 p.m.

Trump’s Going to the College Football Title Game in ‘Crime Infested’ Atlanta

The White House is hoping for a warm reception but Trump might be in for a surprise.

Yesterday at 5:03 p.m.

GOP Rep. Hasn’t Repaid Tax Dollars Used for Settlement, Despite Promise

Texas congressman Blake Farenthold said he’d pay back the $84K used to settle a sexual-harassment claim, but now he’s stalling.

Yesterday at 2:28 p.m.

Trump and Bannon Are Now Officially Enemies

After Bannon accused Don Jr. of “treason,” the president dropped the hammer on his former chief strategist.

Yesterday at 2:08 p.m.

Dangerous ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Could Create Icy Havoc Up and Down the East Coast

Brace yourself.

Yesterday at 1:05 p.m.

White House Officials Are Afraid of Trump’s ‘Nuclear Button’

Thus far, Trump has allowed his advisers to overrule his worst instincts. But “the adults” are losing influence — and the “Button” is in his hands.

Yesterday at 11:53 a.m.

Donald Trump Didn’t Want to Win – and Neither Did His Campaign

One year ago: the plan to lose, and the administration’s shocked first days.

Yesterday at 10:34 a.m.

Acting ICE Director Wants to Arrest Politicians Running Sanctuary Cities

Thomas Homan is coming for California governor Jerry Brown.

Yesterday at 9:35 a.m.

Doug Jones to Enter Senate As a Regular Democrat Who’s Open to Bipartisanship

While you can expect him to reflect Alabama sensitivities in the Senate, he’s not going to be a Democrat in name only.

Yesterday at 8:23 a.m.

Trump’s Tweet Won’t Start Nuclear War — But the Real Danger Is Still Terrifying

We’re about to see what happens when a powerful country loses credibility so rapidly it doesn’t know it’s gone.

Yesterday at 6:19 a.m.

North Korea Reopens Hotline to South: Breakthrough or Another Ploy?

Reestablishing communication could help ease tensions, or drive a wedge between the U.S. and South Korea.

Yesterday at 12:33 a.m.

8 Takeaways From Trump’s Tweet Bragging About the Size of His ‘Nuclear Button’

Aside from the horror of the president threatening nuclear war on Twitter.