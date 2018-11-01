Mnuchin: Davos Is Not ‘a Hangout for Globalists’

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

In the final ad of his presidential campaign, Donald Trump decried the “global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth, and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities.” Throughout his time in office, the president and his surrogates have lambasted the corrupt, globalist elite that champion “bad trade deals” and “open borders” immigration policies.

Recently, the White House announced that Trump will be attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later this month. Some in the Fake News media have suggested that there is a tension between the president’s populist rhetoric and his decision to attend this annual meet-and-greet of the global capitalist class. (Apparently, some Trump campaign volunteer named Steve Bannon once said that the mogul’s true enemy was “the party of Davos.”)

But on Thursday, Steve Mnuchin set the record straight: “I don’t think it’s a hangout for globalists,” the Treasury secretary said of Davos, in remarks to reporters.

And it’s hard to disagree. Look at these salt-of-the-earth, blue-collar nationalists enjoying good old-fashioned American hors d’oeuvres.

Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

This forgotten American appears to have just learned that he can finally say “Merry Christmas” again.

Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

You can practically hear this guy saying, “I didn’t leave the Democratic Party — the Democratic Party left me!”

Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If believing that America is for Americans is deplorable, well, then, this lady is proud to be deplorable.

Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

This long-suffering member of the industrial working class takes Trump seriously — not literally.

Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Coastal elites may sneer at Davos. But as populist-nationalist Steve Mnuchin reminded the out-of-touch media Thursday, real Americans love it when the global superrich retreat to the Alps for orgies and TED Talks (while the middle class grows another day older and deeper in debt).