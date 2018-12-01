Trump’s ‘Sh*thole’ Remark Sparks Outrage, But Not From Most Republicans

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Just before Christmas, the New York Times reported that while discussing immigration during an Oval Office meeting in June, President Trump had remarked that Haitians “all have AIDS,” and that once Nigerians saw the United States they would never “go back to their huts.”

The White House insisted that President Trump did not say anything of the sort. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the top White House officials who were present “deny these outrageous claims,” and remarked that it’s “both sad and telling” that the Times would print such “lies.”

On Thursday the Washington Post reported that while discussing protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries in the Oval Office, Trump remarked, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” He suggested that the U.S. should be bringing in more immigrants from Norway, and singled out Haiti for special criticism.

“Why do we need more Haitians?” Trump he said. “Take them out.”

This time, the White House didn’t bother denying the comment. A statement from Raj Shah, the White House deputy press secretary, did not even directly address the “shithole” remark:

It’s possible the White House didn’t bother to issue a denial because this time Trump made the remark before multiple members of Congress, including Senators Dick Durbin, Lindsey Graham, Tom Cotton, David Perdue, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Representatives Bob Goodlatte and Mario Díaz-Balart.

Or the White House may be betting that Americans have grown accustomed to a leader who kicked off his campaign by calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals, then repeatedly tried to ban immigration from several Muslim-majority nations, attacked the patriotism of black athletes who kneel during the National Anthem, and denounced the violence on “both sides” after a white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that White House staffers aren’t concerned about the blowback from Trump’s remarks, and actually think it might help him with his base.

According to a White House official, staffers predict the President’s “shithole” remark will resonate with his base, @kaitlancollins reports https://t.co/DNed8UOO8b pic.twitter.com/PycLhX7yDV — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) January 11, 2018

Presumably, most Republican lawmakers do not appreciate Trump making racist remarks about other nations — but many will tolerate it. The comment sparked predictable outrage from a long list of Democratic lawmakers:

The word is vulgar, but idea that it's ok to write off an entire nation of people is unamerican. Either we're all created equal or we aren't. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 12, 2018

Sad comment from @realDonaldTrump. All the more reason to focus on getting an agreement on DACA as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/aSKXvZQVuN — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 11, 2018

This is racism, plain and simple, and we need to call it that. My Republican colleagues need to call it that too. https://t.co/HxmBSxFSYH — Rep. Tim Walz (@RepTimWalz) January 11, 2018

Left-leaning journalists:

Cold Open: "The President of the United States is Racist." pic.twitter.com/gzeLO2qCIi — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 12, 2018

"Let me be clear.... the people of Haiti have been through more, withstood more, fought back against more injustice... than our President ever has" Anderson Cooper choked back tears as he reflected on his relationship with Haiti, and its people https://t.co/3arEalkKOM — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 12, 2018

And people from the maligned countries:

Haiti’s US Ambassador Paul Altidor tells me Haiti’s government has formerly summoned a US official to explain Trump’s comments to Haiti’s officials. “Haitians fought along US soldiers in the revolutionary war and we continue to be great contributors to American society,” he said https://t.co/adRajn3O5y — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 12, 2018

Ambassador Paul Altidor also said Haiti’s embassy in DC has heard from many US citizens of Haitian ancestry who are demanding an apology. He called President Trump’s comments an “assault” on Haitian people and the country’s history. https://t.co/K7c4j0GhBr — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 12, 2018

Yet the number of Republican lawmakers condemning Trump’s remarks was limited. Several were from Florida, which is home to an estimated 305,000 foreign-born Haitians. The most surprising response came from Florida governor Rick Scott, whom Trump is recruiting to run for the Senate:

If this report is true, it is absolutely wrong to say or think this. I do not think this way, nor do I agree with this kind of sentiment. I represent Florida, and we are an amazing melting pot where over 250 languages are spoken. I work every day to make this the most welcoming state for everyone — Haitians, Cubans, Venezuelans, and others from all around the world that call Florida home. I’m incredibly proud of our diversity.

I hope the White House apologizes for these degrading comments and focuses on working towards a solution for those from TPS countries rather than making denigrating statements — Rep. Erik Paulsen (@RepErikPaulsen) January 12, 2018

Here is my statement on the President’s comments today: pic.twitter.com/EdtsFjc2zL — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) January 11, 2018

The president calling #Haiti a "shithole country" ignores the contributions thousands of Haitians have made to our #SoFla community and nation. Language like that shouldn't be heard in locker rooms and it shouldn't be heard in the White House — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) January 11, 2018

Under no circumstances is it acceptable to degrade, denigrate, or dehumanize #TPS immigrants. The White House must immediately explain the situation and leave no doubt regarding what was said and in what context. — Rep. Carlos Curbelo (@RepCurbelo) January 11, 2018

Senators Jeff Flake and Marco Rubio responded on Twitter without clearly stating what they were referring to:

My ancestors came from countries not nearly as prosperous as the one we live in today. I’m glad that they were welcomed here. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 12, 2018

But that’s also why we should evaluate immigrants based on WHO they are & not on the problems that exist in the nation of their birth 4/7 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 12, 2018

For example,for decades the people of #ElSalvador & #Haiti have suffered as a result of bad leaders, rampant crime & natural disasters 5/7 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 12, 2018

#Florida is home to many people who came from these troubled nations & contribute to our economy through hard work & entrepreneurship 6/7 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 12, 2018

And Florida is home to people from these two countries whose children have fought for & even tragically died in the service of America 7/7 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 12, 2018

Senators James Lankford and Orrin Hatch allowed for the possibility that Trump was misquoted:

"If these comments are accurate, they are disappointing. I would not talk about nations like this, because I believe the people of those countries are made in the image of God and have worth and human dignity." Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) https://t.co/jEG6FZJJKt — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 12, 2018

HATCH: “I look forward to getting a more detailed explanation regarding the President’s comments. Part of what makes America so special is that we welcome the best and brightest in the world, regardless of their country of origin.” #utpol — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) January 11, 2018

Representative Mark Sanford could only muster an “it is what it is.”

Other Republicans did not respond to requests for comment, likely hoping that there will be some other controversy that pushes the “shithole” debacle out of the news. (Like Trump lashing out at Obama, perhaps?)

But there’s already one GOP lawmaker defending Trump. Representative Lee Zeldin noted that he “wasn’t elected for his ability or willingness to be politically correct,” and isn’t perfect, “but no president has ever been perfect.”

Pres @realDonaldTrump wasn't elected for his ability or willingness to be politically correct. The fact is that there are many nations in the world struggling mightily... politically & economically, w poor infrastructure, schools, physical security & more. — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) January 12, 2018

These third world nations have some of the worst possible challenges imaginable. They also have certain aspects of culture, tradition, values, & religion, that can be emulated the world over. — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) January 12, 2018

The US can & should help where we can, but we also can & should prioritize many challenges we are already facing right here at home. Our immigration policies must get stronger, our limited resources spent wiser, & our priorities placed smarter. — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) January 12, 2018

I'm not though here to call for the President's mouth to be washed out w soap & then for him to be physically removed from office. He's not perfect, but no President has ever been perfect. I'm still very strongly rooting for his success & America's success in this great new year. — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) January 12, 2018

Fox News made Zeldin’s points much more forcefully. Jesse Watters of The Five suggested the remark was either an outright lie or proof of Trump’s authenticity. “I think it’s either fake news or if it’s true, this is how the forgotten men and women in America talk at the bar,” Watters said. “This is how Trump relates to people.”

“If you are in a bar in Wisconsin and you are thinking they are bringing in a bunch of Haiti people or El Salvadorians [sic] or people from Niger, this is how some people talk,” he continued. “Is it graceful? No. Is it polite or delicate? Absolutely not. Is it a little offensive? Of course it is. But you know what? This doesn’t move the needle at all. This is how Trump is. He doesn’t care. He shoots from the hip. And if he offends some people, fine.”

And predictably, on his show and on Twitter, Tucker Carlson insisted Trump was right.

“President Trump said something that almost every single person in America actually agrees with,” Carlson said. “An awful lot of immigrants come from this country from other places that aren’t very nice. Those places are dangerous, they’re dirty, they’re corrupt, and they’re poor and that’s the main reason those immigrants are trying to come here and you would too if you live there.”

Option A: El Salvador isn't a "shithole," so they don't need 17 years of Temporary Protected Status, and migrants from there should be sent home immediately. Option B: El Salvador is, in fact, a "shithole." https://t.co/sea1sKoY8K — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 11, 2018

The majority of Americans who are not among Trump’s base might think the president should refrain from making racist comments about other nations, but according to the only news source he really cares about, he was right on the mark.