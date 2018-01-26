Mothers Are Fighting for Gun Policy Reform

By

Two teenagers were killed when a student opened fire at a high school in Benton, Kentucky, on Tuesday. Just three weeks into 2018, the incident marked the 11th school shooting of the year. “The reality is, 90 percent of Americans support stronger, common sense gun laws,” said Shannon Watts, founder of advocacy group Moms Demand Action. “We’re in a situation where we don’t have to convince America. We have to convince lawmakers to do the right thing.”

