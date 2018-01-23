Rupert Murdoch’s Sky Bid Provisionally Rejected by U.K. Regulator

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

It has been a dream of Rupert Murdoch’s for many years, and now it’s in serious jeopardy.

The 86-year-old’s attempt to completely take over Sky, the massive British telecommunications company, hit a major snag on Tuesday when it was provisionally rejected by the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority, which deemed that the deal was “not in the public interest” because Murdoch already plays too influential a role in the country’s media.

Murdoch made the $16 billion bid through 21st Century Fox, which he runs with his sons James and Lachlan, and which was recently acquired by Disney in a tectonic, $52.4 billion deal that still needs to pass regulatory muster.

Fox already owns 39% of Sky, which is the U.K.’s country’s most popular pay-TV service, and also controls broadband and mobile phone services.

The UK regulator ruled that with Murdoch’s already-considerable influence on the media lanscape — he owns the popular tabloid the Sun and the more serious-minded Times — the deal would give him “too much control over news providers in the UK across all media platforms and therefore too much influence over public opinion and the political agenda.”

This was not necessarily the obstacle that observers had been expecting. Murdoch could well have been rejected on different grounds: that his companies were not morally responsible enough to be handed the reins to another conglomerate. Murdoch owned the News of the World when it was involved in a lurid phone-hacking scandal that ended with him closing the newspaper altogether. And, of course, he controls Fox News, which has been under fire for its rampant culture of sexual harassment, not to mention its propagandistic political slant.

But the Authority didn’t seem overly bothered by problems of culture, focusing instead on the competition issue.

In a statement, Fox said, “We welcome the CMA’s provisional finding that the company has a genuine commitment to broadcasting standards and the transaction would not be against the public interest in this respect. Regarding plurality, we are disappointed by the CMA’s provisional findings. We will continue to engage with the CMA ahead of the publication of the final report in May.”

The deal could still happen, but the Guardian notes that it is “unlikely to go through without Fox and Sky agreeing to remedies, such as Sky News being spun off from Sky or being insulated from potential influence by the Murdoch family.”