Publisher Hurries Release of Trump Book After ‘Unprecedented Demand’

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

President Trump’s legal team tried to block the release of Michael Wolff’s forthcoming book on the inner workings of the White House on Thursday morning, threatening to sue publisher Henry Holt & Co., if it didn’t yank the book from shelves ahead of next week’s release date. Instead, the company moved the release date up.

Originally set to go on sale January 9, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House will be released Friday, January 5, four days ahead of schedule. “Due to unprecedented demand, we are moving the on-sale date for all formats of ‘Fire and Fury,’ by Michael Wolff, to Friday, January 5, at 9 a.m. ET, from the current on-sale date of Tuesday, January 9,” a spokesperson for the publisher told CNN.

Here we go. You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr. President. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) January 4, 2018

Wolff’s publicity tour for the book, which is already No. 1 on Amazon, is also being accelerated. He’ll appear Friday on Today, and we know one person who will be watching.