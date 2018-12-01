Reports: Trump to Give Iran Deal Another Reprieve

Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

There are few Obama-era iniatitives that President Trump has denounced as vociferously as the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement. He has called it a “bad deal,” a “terrible deal,” and “the worst deal of all time” so many times it’s difficult to keep count.

And yet, he’s having difficulty actually getting rid of it.

Several outlets reported that ahead of a key Friday deadline on whether to reimpose sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program – which would effectively kill the agreement – Trump has decided to punt for a third time, granting another 120-day reprieve to a a deal that has seemed on the verge of collapse ever since he took office.

But the president will likely announce other, non-nuclear related sanctions on Iran, a country he views with deep distrust. And he is almost certain to make clear that he wants the nuclear deal to be renegotiated to his satisfaction over the next four months, and threaten to terminate it if his demands are not met. With Iran and other cosigners of the deal evincing no enthusiasm to do so, the agreement is still in mortal danger.

The violent street protests that have spread throughout much of Iran in recent weeks seemed like effective pretext for Trump to reimpose sanctions, since he could argue that Iran’s sclerotic regime was on its last legs, and that the U.S. had even less reason than normal to prop it up.

But that move would likely play into the hands of the country’s hardliners, who could plausibly argue that America really is as devious as they have warned over the years, while creating even more tension in the Middle East. Trump’s pro-deal cabinet members, like Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary James Mattis, appear to have won the day with this line of thinking, for the time being.

As on so many other foreign-policy matters, the United States finds itself isolated on the issue. The European countries which signed on, including the U.K., France, and Germany urged the U.S. to stay in on Thursday, claiming that Iran has been holding up its side of the bargain since the deal was signed. Those countries have vowed not to bolt the agreement even if the U.S. pulls out, but Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Thursday that “Iran’s continued compliance [is] conditioned on full compliance by the U.S.”

In October, Trump said that he would not certify the deal, a dramatic but largely ceremonial gesture that he is expected to repeat this week. He also told Congress to beef up enforcement provisions, warning he would pull out altogether if they did not. But despite Republican proposals to do so, the Senate has taken no action.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Thursday that Trump “still strongly believes this was one of the worst deals of all time.”