Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A day that began with angry finger-pointing exchanges between Senate Republicans and Democrats, veered off into the unexpected with a one-on-one meeting between the president and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and then drifted into rumors and desultory efforts at a deal, ended with the government officially shut down.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday, the Senate picked up where it left off a day earlier, holding a vote to cut off debate on the House-passed one-month stopgap spending bill with no immigration provisions. Needing 60 votes to invoke cloture, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell only got 51. Five Democrats (Joe Donnelly, Heidi Heitkamp, Doug Jones, Joe Manchin and Claire McCaskill), all from states carried by Donald Trump in 2016, voted with the Republicans to keep the government open on the GOP’s terms. Four Republicans (Jeff Flake, Lindsay Graham, Mike Lee and Rand Paul) voted against the continuing resolution for varying reasons, and John McCain was absent.

In the end, it was the refusal of Republicans to provide assurances of an imminent immigration deal that thwarted negotiations. The president’s brief but startling sitdown with Schumer (Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan were pointedly not invited) seems to have been aimed (beyond making Trump himself look like a peacemaker) at testing Democratic resolve over relief for Dreamers. Schumer didn’t flinch, and efforts later in the day to get Democrats to bend on that point in exchange for other concessions did not go anywhere.

Just as the vote lurched to a negative conclusion, fresh rumors began that Schumer and McConnell were on the verge of cutting a new deal, perhaps for a shorter stopgap spending measure than the one the House passed, but more than Schumer’s proposed 3- to 5-day hiatus. But after Congress officially crossed the deadline at midnight, both men took to the Senate floor to cast blame on the other party, and offer conflicting shutdown branding ideas (“Schumer Shutdown” versus “Trump Shutdown.”)

Even if the Senate comes up with an agreement in the early hours of the night, it’s unclear when it would take effect, since the House didn’t stick around late into the night to ratify an unlikely deal (and would probably need to kick it around in any event).

So for now, we’re headed into the one year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration with the federal government shut down indefinitely.