Small Fire Breaks Out on Trump Tower Roof

A fire broke out on the roof of the 68-story Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan on Monday morning, injuring two people before it was extinguished, according to several reports. President Trump was not in the building, and nobody inside it was evacuated.

Images from the scene showed smoke rising at the top of the skyscraper, which is located at 5th Avenue between 56th and 57th Street.

NEW: Firefighters work to extinguish small fire on roof of Trump Tower in NYC: https://t.co/yLbRIV15jg pic.twitter.com/P702BGqjcd — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 8, 2018

Emergency responders told CBS News that the fire began in a ventilation shaft. Dozens of firefighters responded to the blaze after the initial call came in around 7:30am. ABC News reported that a firefighter and a building engineer suffered minor injuries.

Eric Trump, the president’s son who co-runs the Trump Organization with his brother Donald Trump, Jr., posted a tweet thanking New York City firefighters for their service.