Misspelled State of the Union Ticket Brightens Everyone’s Day

Consistent with its mission to intentionally or unintentionally trigger cultural elites whenever it gets the chance, the Trump White House spells a lot of stuff wrong. Like, a lot of stuff, all the time, to an astonishing degree. It has botched its own nominees’ names several times, confused Theresa May with a soft-porn actress, and much, much more.

At first glance, it seemed like the administration was at it again on Monday.

On the front of the ticket to President Trump’s first State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, the word “union” is spelled as “uniom.”

Republicans may have to recall all State of the Union tickets because they say "Uniom" not "Union," per two Dem aides. pic.twitter.com/FosSnznIHp — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) January 29, 2018

The mix-up inspired a million garbled variations of “The state of our union is strong” jokes on Twitter, and at least one amused reaction from a sitting senator:

The stat of the uniom is string https://t.co/I57iJJjiyw — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) January 29, 2018

The strate of thuh uniom is strugh https://t.co/4DoHiQXbb2 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 29, 2018

Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018

But it turns out that it was not the White House, but the House sergeant at arms who bears full responsibility for the error. So if you blame the Trump administration and its general sloppiness this time around, you’re very much in the wrogn.