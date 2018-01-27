Steve Wynn Resigns as RNC Finance Chair After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Steve Wynn has resigned from his position as the finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, according to Politico, just one day after a Wall Street Journal report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct. The casino mogul, who has denied the allegations, is a longtime friend (and onetime rival) of President Trump’s and served as finance vice chair of the Trump campaign before being elevated to the RNC role by the president last January.

On phone now, RNC member furious w/ RNC over "silence" re: Wynn. "We were in the dark for 24 hours. No guidance, no decision, nothing. I learned the news today from the media... " — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 27, 2018

RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel reportedly spoke with Trump about Wynn on Saturday morning, but it’s not yet clear if Trump played any part in Wynn’s decision to step down. It’s also not clear how the RNC and other Republicans will handle the money Wynn has donated over the years.

So is the RNC going give away Wynn’s money and ask Republican candidates to do the same or ...? pic.twitter.com/1rlax8xaK0 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 27, 2018

Wynn and McDaniel co-hosted a high-priced fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last weekend to mark the one-year anniversary of the president’s inauguration.

“President Donald Trump, who called Mr. Wynn a “great friend” in 2016, hasn’t commented on the allegations. On Friday evening, his Twitter account “liked” a Wall Street Journal tweet about the allegations. His account has since unliked the tweet.” https://t.co/lLkKWBduka — Matthew Rose (@MtthwRose) January 27, 2018

On Friday, the Journal reported that Wynn has engaged in a “decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct,” particularly towards service employees from his hotel’s spa and salon. The allegations, which are based on interviews with dozens of employees, range from sexual harassment to forced sex.