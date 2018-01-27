Steve Wynn Resigns as RNC Finance Chair After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Steve Wynn has resigned from his position as the finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, according to Politico, just one day after a Wall Street Journal report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct. The casino mogul, who has denied the allegations, is a longtime friend (and onetime rival) of President Trump’s and served as finance vice chair of the Trump campaign before being elevated to the RNC role by the president last January.
RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel reportedly spoke with Trump about Wynn on Saturday morning, but it’s not yet clear if Trump played any part in Wynn’s decision to step down. It’s also not clear how the RNC and other Republicans will handle the money Wynn has donated over the years.
Wynn and McDaniel co-hosted a high-priced fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last weekend to mark the one-year anniversary of the president’s inauguration.
On Friday, the Journal reported that Wynn has engaged in a “decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct,” particularly towards service employees from his hotel’s spa and salon. The allegations, which are based on interviews with dozens of employees, range from sexual harassment to forced sex.