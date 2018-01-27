Steve Wynn Resigns As RNC Finance Chair After Sexual-Misconduct Allegations

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Steve Wynn has resigned from his position as the finance chair of the Republican National Committee, according to Politico, just one day after a Wall Street Journal report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct was released. The casino mogul, who has denied the allegations, is a longtime friend (and onetime rival) of President Trump’s and served as finance vice-chair of the Trump campaign before being elevated to the RNC role by the president last January.

“The unbelievable success we have achieved must continue,” Wynn said in a statement on Saturday. “The work we are doing to make America a better place is too important to be impaired by this distraction. I thank the President for the opportunity to serve and wish him continued success.”

On phone now, RNC member furious w/ RNC over "silence" re: Wynn. "We were in the dark for 24 hours. No guidance, no decision, nothing. I learned the news today from the media... " — Robert Costa (@costareports) January 27, 2018

RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel reportedly spoke with Trump about Wynn on Saturday morning, but it’s not yet clear if Trump played any part in Wynn’s decision to step down. It’s also not clear how the RNC and other Republicans will handle the millions of dollars Wynn has donated to GOP candidates over the years.

So is the RNC going give away Wynn’s money and ask Republican candidates to do the same or ...? pic.twitter.com/1rlax8xaK0 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 27, 2018

Wynn and McDaniel co-hosted a high-priced fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last weekend to mark the one-year anniversary of the president’s inauguration.

“President Donald Trump, who called Mr. Wynn a “great friend” in 2016, hasn’t commented on the allegations. On Friday evening, his Twitter account “liked” a Wall Street Journal tweet about the allegations. His account has since unliked the tweet.” https://t.co/lLkKWBduka — Matthew Rose (@MtthwRose) January 27, 2018

On Friday, the Journal reported that Wynn has engaged in a “decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct,” particularly toward service employees from his hotel’s spa and salon. The allegations, which are based on interviews with dozens of employees, range from sexual harassment to rape.

This post has been updated to include Wynn’s statement and other new details.