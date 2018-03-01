8 Takeaways From Trump’s Tweet Bragging About the Size of His ‘Nuclear Button’

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

As a holiday Christmas gift to all Americans, President Trump refrained from saying or doing anything exceptionally frightening during the past few weeks. But on Tuesday everyone had to get back to work, which for Trump meant threatening nuclear war in a tweet:

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Trump was responding to Kim Jong-un’s New Year’s Day address, in which the North Korean dictator issued another threat to the West, while extending an olive branch to South Korea.

“The entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, a nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat,” Kim said. “This year, we should focus on mass-producing nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles for operational deployment. These weapons will be used only if our society is threatened.”

Here are some points to consider as you try to take your mind off the possibility of a nuclear holocaust.

• On Tuesday morning Trump offered a relatively tame response to “Rocket Man.”

Sanctions and “other” pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea. Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea. Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not - we will see! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

It’s unclear why he decided to circle back, but Twitter sleuths are on the case.

Btw, "depleted and food starved regime" sounds too descriptive for Trump. Chances this is Scavino? Miller? Also feel like Trump would write "I to have a nuclear button" — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) January 3, 2018

• Members of Kim’s “regime” are not starving, but millions of average North Koreans certainly are (and a recent New York Times op-ed argued it’s our fault). The line doesn’t even make sense in the context of previous Trump insults.

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

• Here’s a list of all the Republican lawmakers condemning Trump’s tweet:

• Fifteen minutes after taunting North Korea, the president of the United States announced that he’ll be attacking certain members of the press on Monday at “5:00 o’clock.” He didn’t specify AM or PM, but either way, this gives him some incentive to make sure the world lasts another week.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

• No, Trump does not literally have a nuclear button on his desk. Kim probably doesn’t have one either. It’s a metaphor.

"Experts point out that the so-called 'Nuclear Button' that Trump mentioned doesn't literally exist." https://t.co/xXOD8onG7I https://t.co/mGkw7iY2XJ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 3, 2018

Trump does not actually have a nuclear “button,” big or small. The codes are in the famous briefcase. What he does have is a button to summon Diet Coke. https://t.co/wqAFiZbG4o — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 3, 2018

• Speaking of metaphors, yes, it seems that intentionally or not, the president’s nuclear threat has something to do with penises.

I hope folks close to Trump who care about the existence of humanity endlessly praise the size of his fingers, penis and nuclear button so we all don't die in a nuclear holocaust this week. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 3, 2018

• Don’t say she didn’t warn you.

FLASHBACK: From Hillary Clinton's DNC speech on July 28, 2016: "Imagine, if you dare, imagine — imagine [Trump] in the Oval Office facing a real crisis. A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons." pic.twitter.com/ZV7Yz4dmGs — Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) January 3, 2018

• Don’t say he didn’t warn you.