The Super Blue Blood Moon Was Highly Photogenic

Photo: Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty Images

Skywatchers were treated to a rare treat Wednesday morning as a super blue blood moon shone across the sky in the Western Hemisphere for the first time in 152 years.

The striking cosmic occurrence is only visible when three lunar events align. First there’s the super moon, which occurs when the moon is as close to Earth as it gets. Then there’s the blue moon, which is what we call the second full moon in a calendar month. And finally the blood moon, which is when the moon passes through the Earth’s shadow during a total lunar eclipse, giving it a red tint.

The best views of the super blue blood moon in the U.S. were available to those in California, but there are plenty of photos to gawk at from all around the globe.

Photo: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP/Getty Images

Photo: Yuri Smityuk/Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Photo: Peter Kovalev/Peter Kovalev/TASS

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images