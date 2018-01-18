Trump Again Sabotages GOP Strategy for Avoiding a Government Shutdown

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The president does have an uncanny sense of bad timing on occasions. Even as congressional Republican leaders entered white-knuckle time with a complex proposal to get a spending bill through both Houses and avoid a January 19 government shutdown, Trump took to Twitter to knock down one of the props supporting the shaky strategy:

CHIP should be part of a long term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term, extension! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

House Speaker Paul Ryan had nestled a six-year extension of funding for the very popular Children’s Health Insurance Program — which received a temporary infusion of cash in the last stopgap spending bill in December — as part of his plan to “jam” Senate Democrats into supporting a new short-term spending plan that is otherwise skewed to the priorities of Republicans. Recent controversies over CHIP that kept it from being reauthorized on time have melted away as CBO has estimated it won’t cost anything (thanks to the interaction between CHIP and an Obamacare program that’s more expensive after recent GOP sabotage efforts), which means Republicans are no longer demanding offsets for CHIP money. So CHIP provides a decent excuse for some Senate Democrats to vote for the spending package, despite the absence of relief for Dreamers, and also a nasty little talking point against Democrats in either chamber who vote against the package: They care more about illegal immigrants than about your kids!

Someone should have explained all this to the president. It isn’t clear from his tweet whether he doesn’t realize the CHIP funding extension is for six years, or whether he doesn’t understand Ryan’s strategy, or whether he sincerely thinks CHIP should be held back as something with which to “jam” Democrats next month when the final spending deal is cut. Just yesterday, the Office of Management and Budget announced that the administration supported the CHIP language in the bill. For all we know, Trump will soon issue another tweet blithely contradicting the last one, as he did last week when his tweet blasting FISA very nearly unraveled a carefully constructed deal over surveillance practices.

But at a moment when Congress is very close to letting the government close, an event that could have terrible repercussions for the president’s party, he just made everyone’s job a lot harder. Paul Ryan must be beside himself.