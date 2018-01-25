Everyone can stop waiting for President Trump to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, because it appears he already tried to do it last summer. Four sources tell the New York Times that Trump ordered Muller’s firing in June, as reports began circulating that Mueller was investigating him for obstruction of justice. However, Trump backed down after White House counsel Don McGahn threatened to quit.

When McGahn received Trump’s order, he reportedly refused to ask the Justice Department to dismiss Mueller. The special counsel can only be removed for cause, and McGahn didn’t find the case Trump laid out very convincing. Per the Times:

First, [Trump] claimed that a dispute years ago over fees at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., had prompted Mr. Mueller, the F.B.I. director at the time, to resign his membership. The president also said Mr. Mueller could not be impartial because he had most recently worked for the law firm that previously represented the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Finally, the president said, Mr. Mueller had been interviewed to return as the F.B.I. director the day before he was appointed special counsel in May.

Legality aside, McGahn reportedly argued that firing Mueller would be catastrophic for Trump’s presidency, as it would spark more questions about obstruction of justice. He told White House officials that Trump would not follow through on ordering Muller’s firing on his own, and the president backed off.

Mueller learned about this incident as he interviewed current and former White House officials in recent months, so presumably he’s added attempting to fire him to the long list of times Trump may have obstructed justice.

Since Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would have to fire Mueller. In December he told the House Judiciary Committee that no one had asked him to remove the special counsel, and he would not act on such an order unless it was justified. “If there were good cause, I would act. If there were no good cause, I would not,” Rosenstein told the committee.

Trump reportedly discussed firing Rosenstein as well, and putting Rachel Brand, the number three person at the Justice Department, in control of the Russia probe.

In mid-July Trump hired attorney Ty Cobb to oversee the White House response to the Russia probe. According to the Times, while Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz had been taking an adversarial approach to Mueller’s investigation, the strategy shifted with Cobb’s arrival. Now the plan is to cooperate with Mueller, and bring an end to the Russia matter as quickly as possible. While Trump never stopped deliberating about whether to fire Mueller, the president’s attorneys have placated him by continuing to claim that the investigation will soon be wrapped up (Cobb has been widely mocked for constantly offering new and unrealistic predictions for the probe’s end date).

In response to the report that Trump attempted to fire Mueller, Cobb said, “We decline to comment out of respect for the Office of the special counsel and its process.”