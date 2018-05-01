Trump Proves He’s Still Got It, Dubs Bannon ‘Sloppy Steve’

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House has just gone on sale, despite President Trump’s frightening efforts to suppress it, and so far it looks like it’s a hit. It’s currently the best-selling book on Amazon, and copies sold out in less than 20 minutes at one bookstore in D.C. That means that in the coming days we’re likely to hear many more rumors about the president’s weird personal habits, his family’s not-so-light treason, and everyone in the White House thinking he’s mentally unwell.

As his attorneys threatened legal action, Trump tried to do his own damage control on Twitter by portraying himself as a master statesman:

With all of the failed “experts” weighing in, does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn’t firm, strong and willing to commit our total “might” against the North. Fools, but talks are a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2018

Reminding everyone that he has yet to ruin the economy:

MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/iONbr1DkVk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Dow just crashes through 25,000. Congrats! Big cuts in unnecessary regulations continuing. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2018

The Fake News Media barely mentions the fact that the Stock Market just hit another New Record and that business in the U.S. is booming...but the people know! Can you imagine if “O” was president and had these numbers - would be biggest story on earth! Dow now over 25,000. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

And playing the hits:

So beautiful....Show this picture to the NFL players who still kneel! https://t.co/tJLM1tvbvb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2018

Thank you to the great Republican Senators who showed up to our mtg on immigration reform. We must BUILD THE WALL, stop illegal immigration, end chain migration & cancel the visa lottery. The current system is unsafe & unfair to the great people of our country - time for change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2018

But nothing really struck a nerve until late on Thursday night, when he unveiled new foe Steve Bannon’s nickname:

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

People on both sides of the aisle, and even members of the “crooked media,” conceded that this is one of his best stupid nicknames in ages, right up there with “Lyin’ Ted.”

Trump nicknames, ranked (best to worst):

Lyin' Ted

Rocket Man

Little Rocket Man

Little Marco

Sloppy Steve

Crooked Hillary

Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd

Cryin' Chuck Schumer

Low Energy Jeb

Failing New York Times

Psycho Joe

Liddle Bob Corker

Pocahontas — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 5, 2018

I think we can all endorse "Sloppy Steve" as Bannon's nickname. Uniting America for once! https://t.co/O6eDuw4jwE — Josh Barro (@jbarro) January 5, 2018

As much as I hate to admit it, "Sloppy Steve" is branding gold. It's gonna stick. — Jeff B (@EsotericCD) January 5, 2018

I mean I kind of laughed when I saw Sloppy Steve, but I hated myself for it. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 5, 2018

Trump may be unfit for the presidency, but no one (not currently attending middle school) can come up with better juvenile insults.