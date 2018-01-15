Trump to Spend Martin Luther King Day Golfing

Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

On Friday, as President Trump’s recent “shithole” comments again forced the national media to grapple with the question of whether a president who continuously makes racist remarks is a racist (answer: yes), President Trump said that Americans should honor Martin Luther King Day on Monday “with acts of civic work and community service in honor of Dr. King’s extraordinary life … & his great legacy.”

So, naturally, he commemorated the holiday by visiting one of his golf courses for the 94th time during his presidency.

In a way, you could look at Trump’s time on the links as an act of selflessness, since it will shield America from, say, a potentially wayward and disturbing press conference. (Though, of course, the president is still tweeting.)

Rather than make a big, fake show of racial solidarity on MLK Day itself, Trump made his on Sunday night, when he told reporters at Mar-a-Lago: “I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed.”

#Trump on the eve of Martin Luther King Day: "No, no, I'm not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you" #MLK #MLKDay #MLKDay2018 pic.twitter.com/KPAK4QqUW6 — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 15, 2018

In the annals of soaring rhetoric, it’s definitely up there with “I have a dream.”