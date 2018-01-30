Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

From the standpoint of the business lobby and anti-tax activists, Donald Trump’s presidency is a rousing success. He has engineered a massive redistribution of resources toward owners of wealth through his tax cuts and series of pro-business regulations. This win is very real, and helps explain his party’s increasingly unquestioning support for his agenda, personal corruption, and frequent abuses of power.

But Trump obviously needs to sell his achievements as delivering gains to people who don’t own or control business or very large inherited estates. And those claims, peppered throughout his State of the Union Address alternated with expressions of nationalism, were almost entirely phantasmal.

After depicting the American economy as a bleak wasteland before his election, Trump has rebranded it as unimaginable prosperity, fueled by the hope inspired by his brilliant reforms. In fact, nothing has yet changed. Economic growth and job gains are running slightly behind the pace of Barack Obama’s second term. (The economy created 214,000 jobs per month in Obama’s second term, and 174,000 in Trump’s first year.) Wages have risen at approximately the same level they did in 2016. It is possible that tighter labor markets will produce faster wage gains, or that the deficit spending Trump has enacted will help short-term growth accelerate. But his rhetoric of economic success is based on absolutely no actual accomplishment.

The same can be said of the various boasts Trump made on behalf of his agenda. “We have ended the war on beautiful, clean coal,” he said. When Trump says “clean coal,” he does not use the term correctly, to describe coal that has been burned in high-tech carbon-capture storage facilities that are clean because they do not emit pollution. (Such plants are prohibitively expensive right now.) “Clean” is simply an adjective he applies to coal because it sounds good.

It is true that Trump has enacted coal-friendly policies. But it is not true that they have worked. Coal is losing market share to fuels that actually are cleaner, because they cost less. Coal production and employment have barely budged, and the slight improvements they experienced in 2017 are owed to temporary demand changes in overseas markets, not any permanent domestic change that might arrest their long-term decline.

“Many car companies are now building and expanding plants in the United States — something we have not seen for decades,” he said. In fact, car companies have been building plants in the United States in recent years. The most important policy change for the auto industry’s fortune by far was the Obama administration’s controversial decision to bail out the industry when it, and its supplier chain, faced extinction in 2009.

Trump boasted the individual mandate was gone, which it is. He falsely called it “the core of disastrous Obamacare,” which it is not – the core is the insurance subsidies and regulations preventing insurers from charging higher prices to people with expensive medical needs. What about Trump’s repeated promises to replace Obamacare with a terrific new plan that gives everybody coverage for less money? He made no mention of this at all. He did say he has “directed my Administration to make fixing the injustice of high drug prices one of our top priorities. Prices will come down.” There is no plan to do so.

Trump spoke at slightly more length about trade, but in the place of detail simply offered redundant promises of great deals to come:

America has also finally turned the page on decades of unfair trade deals that sacrificed our prosperity and shipped away our companies, our jobs, and our Nation’s wealth.

The era of economic surrender is over.

From now on, we expect trading relationships to be fair and to be reciprocal.

We will work to fix bad trade deals and negotiate new ones.

Why hasn’t he done any of these great deals yet? Trump the president in many ways resembles Trump the candidate – or, for that matter, Trump the branding magnate. He is selling himself, not selling anything concrete. His endless superlatives take the place of any concrete value he can offer. Everything he says he is doing for you lies off in the future, after he can be held accountable for failing to deliver it.