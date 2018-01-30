Trump’s ‘Unity’ Speech Was Actually Extremely Partisan

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

In the runup to the 2018 State of the Union Address, we were told that the president wanted to set aside partisan disagreements and appeal across party lines to the need for national unity. He did mention that aspiration more than once in his long, long speech tonight. But it was entirely disconnected from the substance of the speech, one of the more partisan SOTU Addresses ever.

The first part of the speech was a chest-thumping paen to the claimed accomplishments of his administration and its congressional allies, including a wildly exaggerated boast that he all but destroyed the Affordable Care Act. The forward-leaning portions of the speech were mostly appeals to support for the president’s most divisive policies, especially on immigration (which, of course, he described as a “bipartisan compromise” even though it contains sharp reductions in legal immigration that even many Republicans don’t support). Despite the upbeat connotations of his New American Moment theme, Trump painted as dark and dystopian a picture of the country as he did in his famously grim Inaugural Address. We are, it seems, a nation besieged by the evil forces massing overseas, unleashed by Trump’s predecessors and political enemies.

We must “fully fund our great military,” a chief point of contention in the ongoing budget negotiations. We can’t possibly tolerate the family unification policies that have undergirded immigration policy since the 1960s. America just has to reverse foreign aid policies dating back to World War II because our traditional allies don’t agree with Trump’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Yes, there were scattered throughout the speech a series of one-sentence, place-holding references to issues that might command some bipartisan support: job training, paid family leave, prison reform, and the Incredible Shrinking Infrastructure Initiative. But they were more than over-matched by the red meat tossed to the braying conservatives in the chamber: the gloating about keeping Guantánamo Bay open, the saber-rattling towards North Korea and Iran, and – seemingly out of nowhere – an attack on civil service protections.

But it’s hard to look at the speech as a whole and see any point of departure that will brighten prospects for progress in Congress on any legislation. Perhaps the federal government won’t again shut down this year, but if it does, Trump’s braggadocio tonight will have contributed to the bitterness. And now we will return to the regularly scheduled Republican effort to destroy further inquiry into the connections between Russia and Trump’s campaign, and his own efforts to shut down the questioning. Anyone uplifted by this speech will face a grim hangover tomorrow.