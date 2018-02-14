A Dreamers-for-Wall Deal Could Pass the Senate – If Trump Let It

Photo: AFP/Getty Images

The Senate was supposed to start debating immigration Tuesday – but the parties couldn’t stop arguing about how to begin.

There was consensus on the most basic ground rules: They’d start with a blank bill, then take a series of floor votes on competing Republican and Democratic amendments. But Chuck Schumer’s caucus wanted to keep all such amendments focused on the core points of contention: Dreamers, border security, the wall, and legal immigration. Mitch McConnell’s team, by contrast, wanted to begin the proceedings by forcing Democrats to vote on a proposal for defunding so-called “sanctuary cities.”

Even President Trump had declined to bring that issue into the debate over a replacement for the expiring DACA program. But the prospect of forcing Joe Manchin, Heidi Heitkamp, and Joe Donnelly to either vote for stripping federal funds from Chuck Schumer’s hometown or declare themselves soft on MS-13 proved irresistible for the GOP. And this proved unacceptable to the Democrats, who promptly placed a hold on debate, freezing the matter until Wednesday morning.

So “immigration week” is not off to an auspicious start. And McConnell has insisted that one week is all he’s prepared to allow on this subject. He is also, reportedly, opposed to passing any immigration bill that can’t win a sizable majority of his own caucus. None of this bodes well for the 700,000 American-raised, undocumented immigrants who have either recently lost — or are on the cusp of losing — the legal right to live and work in the only country they call home.

Still, the broad outlines of a bill that could win 60 votes are clear: Some variation on the old “amnesty for border security bucks” arrangement. In this case, the latter may take the form of funding for the president’s monument to American xenophobia; while the former may or may not include a pathway to citizenship, and may or may not cover all Dreamers (as opposed to merely that subset of the population that was born in time to apply for DACA).

Unfortunately, the outlines of President Trump’s first, and (reportedly) only offer, also included halving legal immigration — a proposal that hurts a variety of Democratic constituencies, has little support from the business wing of the Republican Party, and would reduce economic growth, cut job creation, expand the deficit, and jeopardize Social Security.

According the Washington Examiner, some Senate Republicans believe the path forward involves ignoring that piece of the president’s plan:

A “skinny” version of immigration reform with language that’s scaled back from President Trump’s preferred bill is emerging as the only measure that could possibly win enough votes to pass the Senate, which was still struggling on Tuesday to find a consensus.

Republicans and Democrats said Tuesday that a plan that pairs legal protection for so-called “Dreamers” with significant border security funding might have the momentum to win 60 votes in the Senate.

Such a bill would exclude reforms sought by Trump to end chain migration and the visa lottery system, issues that have divided the two parties and have made it impossible to find agreement.

While that bill would only include two of Trump’s four pillars, lawmakers said the truncated plan could provide the only viable pathway to an accord ahead of the March 5 deadline Trump has set for Congress to replace the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

“It might be a two-pillar bill instead of a four-pillar bill,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Tuesday after meeting with Republican lawmakers in a closed-door meeting.

But Trump has little interest in a two-pillar plan. Or, at least, that’s the message he’s currently sending. In the president’s view, the fact that his plan included legal status for 1.8 million Dreamers (instead of merely the 700,000 who had received legal status from the Obama-era program he cancelled) — and that said legal status included a pathway to citizenship (instead of merely immunity from deportation) — is proof that he’s already compromised. That part of the package already won the White House plenty of grief from the Breitbart right. So, Trump has made his big concession. The fact that said “concession” is a measure the president often claims to support — as a positive good, in its own right — is irrelevant. He mildly upset Steve King; now, he deserves whatever else he asks for.

That logic won’t hold in negotiations with Chuck Schumer. But Trump is less concerned with selling Senate Democrats on the fairness of his offer than he is with selling the public on the same. As Politico reports:

In Trump’s view, according to administration officials and GOP senators, he’s already compromised beyond where he and his staff felt comfortable by offering 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship. And if Democrats want to step up this week and sink the president’s proposal, that will be on them, they said.

It seems to me this ought to be a pretty sweet bipartisan deal to solve the problem,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said of the president’s proposal. If Democrats reject it, “I think we’re looking pretty good from a PR standpoint.”

“Anything that goes left of this wouldn’t even get taken up in the House. The president is not going to sign anything that doesn’t secure the four pillars,” said a senior administration official familiar with his thinking. “We took a lot of blowback. If you want the middle ground between Democrats and Republicans, this is the bill.”

It’s possible that the White House is right in its “PR” analysis.

While DACA is set to expire on March 5, two federal courts have now ordered the administration to maintain the program. The first ruling came in California in January; the second, in New York last night. In both cases, the judges found that the administration had a right to end DACA, but that the White House’s official explanation for doing so was legally dubious — and thus the move had been arbitrary and capricious.

The Trump administration did not seek a stay of that first ruling, even though the Supreme Court was likely to provide one. Instead, the White House began taking two-year renewal applications for DACA protection. The upshot of this is that, barring a change in policy or new judicial ruling, hundreds of thousands of DACA recipients will lose legal status on March 5 — but will be able to immediately apply to regain that status. At best, this will condemn hundreds of thousands of Dreamers to a harrowing few weeks of exposure to the threat of deportation, while the government processes their renewal applications.

Nonetheless, if the administration maintains “zombie DACA” past March 5 — and keeps ICE on a tight leash, at least where Dreamers are concerned — it’s possible that Trump will pay no significant penalty for holding the highly sympathetic population hostage to his far-right immigration demands.

But the administration is mendacious when it says that, “Anything that goes left of this wouldn’t even get taken up in the House.” That’s true in only the most trivial sense: Paul Ryan has said that as soon as there is an immigration bill that Trump supports, he will bring it to the floor. And if the president loudly lobbied for a Dreamers-for-Wall deal, there’s little doubt that it would have the votes to escape the lower chamber.

If Trump wants an immigration compromise, he can have one. If he wants to spend campaign season whining about how obstructionist Democrats proved that they hate strong borders more than they love the Dreamers, he can have that, too. And right now, he’s apparently leaning toward door No.2.