A Selection of Things Booed at CPAC

The crowd at CPAC is always rowdy and rarely shy about tearing into red meat tossed down to them from the stage. They boo speakers and they boo the targets of the speakers. In 2015, they booed Donald Trump and his suggestion that the U.S. needed boots on the ground to fight ISIS. This year, CPAC has been a celebration of Trump though and the boos were directed at some of his favorite targets, including:
Republican Senator John McCain
Naturalization ceremonies for new U.S. citizens
Ideological similarities between Mexican immigrants and Republicans
George Soros
London mayor Sadiq Khan
CNN reporter Jim Acosta
The European Union
Geraldo Rivera, and the idea that the NRA adopt “modest reform”
Concerns about abuse of eminent domain to build Trump’s wall