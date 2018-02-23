A Selection of Things Booed at CPAC

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

The crowd at CPAC is always rowdy and rarely shy about tearing into red meat tossed down to them from the stage. They boo speakers and they boo the targets of the speakers. In 2015, they booed Donald Trump and his suggestion that the U.S. needed boots on the ground to fight ISIS. This year, CPAC has been a celebration of Trump though and the boos were directed at some of his favorite targets, including:

Republican Senator John McCain

. @MeghanMcCain told POLITICO she didn't believe @realDonaldTrump would go after her father again. At CPAC, Trump took a swipe at McCain for his vote on healthcare. https://t.co/DWIV7fp9Nx pic.twitter.com/VpMsajHSpw — POLITICO (@politico) February 23, 2018

Naturalization ceremonies for new U.S. citizens

Speaker talking about the beauty of naturalization ceremonies draws loud, sustained booing at CPAC. — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 23, 2018

Ideological similarities between Mexican immigrants and Republicans

Loud boos for Fred Barnes saying that Mexicans coming to the U.S. have a lot ideologically in common with conservatives. — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 23, 2018

George Soros

Last #CPAC session of the day: Nigel Farage mentions George Soros, boos ensue. He tells the audience he gets bigger boos in England. MASSIVE boos ensue.



The rivalry is strong. — Kara Voght (@karavoght) February 23, 2018

London mayor Sadiq Khan

CPAC audience boos mention of London mayor Sadiq Khan and cheers video replay of Brexit vote result. — David Smith (@SmithInAmerica) February 23, 2018

CNN reporter Jim Acosta

When Jim Acosta showed up in the video, the CPAC crowd booed — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 23, 2018

The European Union

"Our freedom is now in the hands of the European Union," Marie Le Pen says at CPAC, prompting boos from the (half empty) ballroom. — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) February 22, 2018

Geraldo Rivera, and the idea that the NRA adopt “modest reform”

Concerns about abuse of eminent domain to build Trump’s wall