“I live in Murray Hill, which is pretty bland; it’s like the Switzerland of New York,” says journalist Michael Musto, before sharing the neighborhood he wishes he could call home. “There’s still just this energy of oddness,” says music writer Lizzy Goodman about what just so happens to be the very same neighborhood. Others are less picky: “Anywhere but Times Square” is radio personality Minya Oh’s, a.k.a. Miss Info’s, one stipulation.

In this video, notable NYC personalities like transgender model Amanda Lepore and hip-hop artist Jim Jones reveal their honest opinions on this divisive subject. Their strong opinions, revealed in the hyperlocal “Absolut Truth” campaign, celebrate the city that Absolut Vodka has called home since 1979.

Which neighborhood would you like to call home for the rest of your life, rent be damned? Use #AbsolutTruth to give us your thoughts.