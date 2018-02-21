First landing in New York in 1979, Absolut Vodka has long celebrated its city roots. Today, the “Absolut Truth” campaign uncovers opinions about NYC, its neighborhoods, and its residents, posing the most debated questions about the city to some of its most notable personalities. Watch as hip-hop artist Jim Jones, DJ Stretch Armstrong, and more share the one establishment they’d revive from the dead if they could, from family-friendly restaurants (complete with crayons on the table), to iconic, yet now-defunct nightclubs. “I would say Nell’s first and foremost, but Palladium and Mars would be second and third,” says Stretch, who was an integral part of the ’80s and ’90s NYC club scene himself.

Speaking of clubs, this spring, Absolut will bring a NYC nightlife venue back from the dead, for one night only, in honor of the Absolut Truth campaign. You won’t want to miss it.

