At Least 20 Hurt in Florida School Shooting

A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has left at least 20 injured, according to local news reports.
The Margate Fire Department told CBS Miami that as many as 50 people may be injured.
Just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the suspect was still at large. Around an hour later, the sheriff’s office tweeted that the suspect was in custody.
According to WSVN in south Florida, police identified one of the school’s students, who was in class earlier in the day, as a person of interest in the shooting.
In a text message to a CBS Miami reporter, a student trapped in the school during the shooting wrote, “All of a sudden there was a really loud noise … people are crying the closet.”
Florida governor Rick Scott and President Trump both tweeted messages of condolences to the victims.
