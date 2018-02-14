At Least 20 Hurt in Florida School Shooting

A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has left at least 20 injured, according to local news reports.

The Margate Fire Department told CBS Miami that as many as 50 people may be injured.

Just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the suspect was still at large. Around an hour later, the sheriff’s office tweeted that the suspect was in custody.

Shooter is now in custody. Scene is still active. #stonemanshooting — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

According to WSVN in south Florida, police identified one of the school’s students, who was in class earlier in the day, as a person of interest in the shooting.

In a text message to a CBS Miami reporter, a student trapped in the school during the shooting wrote, “All of a sudden there was a really loud noise … people are crying the closet.”

NEW: Photo from a student in the school barricaded in a classroom at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High where an active shooter incident is underway pic.twitter.com/rBVrENjtCM — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 14, 2018

Florida governor Rick Scott and President Trump both tweeted messages of condolences to the victims.

Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

This post has been updated throughout.