17 Dead in Florida School Shooting, Former Student in Police Custody

A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has killed 17 people, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Wednesday evening. It’s the third deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, behind the massacres at Sandy Hook and Virginia Tech.

UPDATE: At least 17 dead in shooting at Parkland, Florida, high school, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says https://t.co/1Y5NBGZMdE pic.twitter.com/Kuym7qazBp — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018

Israel said 12 people were killed in the school and three outside of the school. Two more people died at the hospital. He added that the shooter used an AR-15 and multiple magazines.

“It’s a day that you pray every day when you get up that you will never have to see. It is in front of us. I ask the community for prayers and their support for the children and their families,” Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters. “We received no warning … Potentially there could have been signs out there. But we didn’t have any warning or phone calls or threats that were made.”

The suspect, who began shooting just before dismissal and just after a fire alarm went off, escaped campus after the shooting and managed to get about a mile away before police tracked him down.

Sheriff Israel identified the suspect as 19-year-old former student Nicolas Cruz, who, the Miami Herald reports, was identified last year as a potential threat to his classmates. “We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” math teacher Jim Gard told the paper. Gard, who was locked in his classroom during the rampage, said the suspect was a former student of his. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, videos taken by students inside of the school began to surface.

JUST IN (warning, disturbing video): Cell phone video inside the school as shots were going off at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High https://t.co/wHWo6XjccX pic.twitter.com/3ovf5LhzBs — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 14, 2018

WATCH: Video shows inside Florida high school classroom as the shooting unfolded. https://t.co/Llzz7VjwCd pic.twitter.com/wZ8UA5cP9D — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 14, 2018

SWAT teams were still clearing the school, which is attended by around 3,200 students, more than two hours after the shooting, as parents gathered at a staging area about a mile away from the school, waiting to be reunited with their children.

At Betti Stradling Park where the scene is quiet as parents funnel out onto Wiles Road and head toward a new staging area at a nearby Marriott pic.twitter.com/jiSJQZtNvN — Ryan DiPentima (@Ryan_DiPentima) February 14, 2018

Florida governor Rick Scott and President Trump both tweeted messages of condolences to the victims.

Just spoke with @POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) February 14, 2018

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

