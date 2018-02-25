Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union, embattled Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said that he had provided “amazing leadership” to his department, in the wake of revelations that it failed to adequately follow up on red flags about Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14.

Tapper asked about the many calls made to the sheriff’s office expressing concern about Cruz, who had been described as a potential school shooter, in the months before the massacre. Israel said that 16 of the 18 calls were handled correctly, but that two may not have been. Two deputies were placed on restricted duty this week for possibly mishandling tips about Cruz.

“Are you really not taking any responsibility for the multiple red flags that were brought to the attention of the Broward Sheriff’s Office about this shooter before the incident?” Tapper asked.

“Jake, I can only take responsibility for what I knew about,” Israel responded. “I exercised my due diligence. I’ve given amazing leadership to this agency.”

Tapper responded incredulously.

Israel has been under fire for days, since reports emerged about the missed warning signs, and that a sheriff’s deputy who was at the high school when the shooting began took cover instead of entering the building. Israel fired that deputy, Scott Peterson, and said he was “devastated” by his actions.

Israel has denied reports that there was more than one officer at the school at the time of the shooting. On Saturday, he condemned a state legislator’s call to remove him as “disingenuous political grandstanding.”