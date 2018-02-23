Businesses Cut NRA Ties As Pressure Campaign Mounts

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Friday was a bad day for people who enjoy both AR-15s and a reliable sedan with that new-car smell.

Several companies, including multiple rental-car concerns, discontinued partnerships and programs they had with the National Rifle Association as the hashtag “boycottNRA” stood atop Twitter all day, in the wake of last week’s mass shooting at a Florida high school.

Since that massacre, student survivors have led an unusually aggressive push to shame lawmakers into changing overly permissive gun laws. Late this week, anti-NRA sentiment shifted from state capitals to boardrooms.

As social media lit up with the outrage that is its native language, First National Bank of Omaha, which had issued an NRA-linked Visa card, bowed to pressure on Thursday afternoon.

Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA. As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card. — First National Bank (@FNBOmaha) February 22, 2018

On Friday, more businesses followed suit, including Hertz and Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

We have notified the NRA that we are ending the NRA’s rental car discount program with Hertz. — Hertz (@Hertz) February 23, 2018

Thank you for contacting us! All three of our brands have ended the discount for NRA members. This change will be effective March 26. Thank you again for reaching out. Kind regards, Michael — EnterpriseRentACar (@enterprisecares) February 23, 2018

Other companies that cut off NRA programs included software company Symantec and insurance company Chubb Limited, which announced that it would stop underwriting an NRA-branded insurance policy.

And corporations that used to do business with the organization, like hotel chains Best Western and Wyndham, had to reassure customers that they had already severed ties.

Despite growing more and more extreme in its anti-liberal, anti-media rhetoric, the NRA has for the most part escaped a business backlash, even amid a steady stream of mass shootings over the years. But with major gun-reform legislation a pipe dream at the federal level (for now), the business world may have more leverage to change the way guns are bought and sold than anyone else.

As Andrew Ross Sorkin laid out in a New York Times column this week, financial institutions in particular have a great amount of leverage over the gun industry. If they wanted to, credit-card companies, banks, and card processors could make it difficult for gun sellers to unload the high-powered rifles that are the weapon of choice for mass shootings — or any guns at all.

Companies like Hertz don’t have that much power, of course, and this week’s measures are aimed only at the NRA, which, with its increasingly unhinged platform, is doing much to isolate itself from the mainstream. Still, it’s another sign that American public opinion on guns may be shifting, and that the usual corporate impulse to avoid riling up firearm enthusiasts may be fading.