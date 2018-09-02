Government Shuts Down Again, Thanks to Rand Paul

Photo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

After keeping the government open through a series of stopgap bills since last summer, with a brief shutdown last month, on Wednesday it seemed that Senate leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer had finally made a breakthrough: a budget deal that included wins for both parties. The spending caps Congress enacted in 2011 would be raised by $296 billion through 2019. Republicans could celebrate making the Pentagon’s already tremendous budget even bigger, with a defense spending hike of $160 billion. Democrats would get a $128 billion increase for domestic programs, including funding for disaster relief, health programs, infrastructure, and college affordability. Even better, the deal would suspend the debt limit until March 2019, putting off another hairy deadline.

At midday on Thursday, the bill’s passage in the Senate seemed almost certain, while getting it out of the House before the midnight shutdown deadline was more iffy. But overall, the odds of the government staying open (at least for six weeks, while Congress drafts the actual appropriations bills) looked good.

Then Senator Rand Paul decided C-SPAN could use a ratings boost. With hours to go before the deadline, Paul demanded a vote on an amendment to keep the budget caps in place, threatening to take advantage of rules that let individual senators slow down proceedings.

While most Republicans have decided they don’t care about their fiscal ideology now that Barack Obama isn’t president, Paul objected to the bill’s massive spending increases. He wanted a vote to show how his colleagues have gone back on their vow to rein in federal spending, but GOP leaders refused to allow it, saying if they gave in to his demands, other senators might follow suit.

Paul spoke on the floor for more than an hour, as fellow senators of both parties grew increasingly annoyed. Republican Senator John Cornyn called the move “irresponsible, while Democratic Senator Brian Schatz noted that Paul wasn’t that concerned about fiscal discipline a few weeks ago.

Rand Paul voted for a tax bill that blew a $1.5 trillion hole in the budget. Now he is shutting the government down for three hours because of the debt. The chance to demonstrate fiscal discipline was on the tax vote. Delaying a vote isn’t a profile in courage, it’s a cleanup. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 9, 2018

“The reason I’m here tonight is to put people on the spot,” Paul said on the Senate floor. “I want people to feel uncomfortable. I want them to have to answer people at home who said, ‘How come you were against President Obama’s deficits and then how come you’re for Republican deficits?’”

Paul succeeded. Shortly after 11 p.m., the Senate recessed until 12:01 a.m. without passing the spending bill, meaning the government officially shutdown for the second time in three weeks. Senator Ted Cruz, who knows a thing or two about shutdowns, happened to be presiding over the chamber at the time.

JUST IN: The Senate has recessed until 12:01am ET Friday. The government will shutdown https://t.co/f5P9Eoy9zk pic.twitter.com/Uyxl3jqvBS — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) February 9, 2018

The time allowed for debate will expire at 1 a.m., and a short time later senators are expected to pass the legislation. The bill will then go to the House, with the hope of preventing the shutdown from stretching into the work day. However, as Paul made his stand, new problems arose in the House.

The conservative House Freedom Caucus, similarly upset about the bill’s massive spending increases, formally opposed the bill. Without their three dozen or so votes, House Speaker Paul Ryan will need Democratic votes to help get the bill out of the chamber.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi had sent conflicting messages, praising the deal but saying she would be voting against it, as it does not address the fate of the young undocumented immigrants facing deportation when the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is canceled next month. Initially she suggested she would not pressure other Democrats to join her, but at a closed-door meeting on Thursday night she urged her caucus to hold together. “We have a moment. They don’t have the votes. All of us should use our leverage. This is what we believe in,” she said, according to one Democratic lawmaker.

Democratic Representative John Yarmuth told the New York Times that support among his caucus may depend on how others vote. “If Republicans had 70 votes and needed 140 from us, then there’s no pressure on us, because then it’s their fault,” Yarmuth said. “But if they have 170 and we can’t put up 40 to support a bipartisan bill coming from the Senate, then we get blamed for a shutdown.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.