CPAC Speaker Needed Security Escort After Flagging Trump’s Sexual Misconduct

Photo: Screencap/CNN

Writer Mona Charen provided a rare bit of criticism for President Trump the annual CPAC conference on Saturday, and reportedly needed a security escort to leave after being jeered over her comments. The National Review columnist was one of four women appearing on the panel, “#UsToo: Left Out by the Left,” and took the opportunity to criticize Republicans for standing by “sexual harassers and abusers” within the party, making an unmistakable reference to President Trump:

I’m disappointed in people on our side for being hypocrites about about sexual harassers and abusers of women who are in our party, who are sitting in the White House, who brag about their extra-marital affairs, who brag about mistreating women. And because he happens to have an “R” after his name, we look the other way — we don’t complain. This is a party that was ready to endorse Roy Moore for the Senate in the state of Alabama even though he was a credibly accused child molester. You cannot claim that you stand for women and put up with that.

Boos and heckles from the crowd rose at the end of Charen’s comment, with one audience member shouting that what she was saying was “not true.”

It’s not clear if the audience was reacting to Charen’s comment about Roy Moore, or if, perhaps, it was just a delayed reaction to her comments about Trump. After all, it’s unlikely that audience members expected to hear any criticism of Trump at the four-day event. With all the pro-Trump fervor at this year’s CPAC, it might as well have been named Trumpcon. The nationally unpopular president even received a 93 percent approval rating from CPAC attendees in a straw poll on Saturday.

In addition to her comments about Trump and Moore, Charen also lambasted CPAC’s organizers for inviting French politician Marion Le Pen to the conference this year. That remark wasn’t received very well either, as Le Pen’s praise of Trump had gone over pretty well with the crowd on Thursday.

According to Politico reporter Tim Alberta, after the panel, Charen had to be escorted out of the conference hall by three security guards for her protection.