Democrats Release Declassified Rebuttal to Nunes Memo

Congressional Democrats released their long-awaited rebuttal to GOP Congressman Devin Nunes controversial and over-hyped memo, which alleged abuses by the FBI and Justice Department at the beginning of the investigation into possible collusion between Russia and members of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. The newly White House-approved memo, which was released while Nunes spoke at the annual CPAC conference on Saturday, can be read in full at the bottom of this post.

The memo largely says what everyone expected it would say: that the Nunes memo omitted or ignored information which invalidated its arguments, and that, in fact, federal law enforcement officials “did not “abuse” the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process, omit material information, or subvert this vital tool to spy on the Trump campaign.”

Below are some of the key additional takeaways from the rebuttal:

• One of the Nunes memo’s central claims was that federal law enforcement officials did not disclose the political motivations behind the infamous Steele dossier when using it to apply for a FISA warrant on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. But the Democratic memo insists that the court was in fact informed that “Steele was hired by politically motivated U.S. persons and entities and that his research appeared intended for use ‘to discredit’ Trump’s campaign,” according to the FBI’s speculation.

• The rebuttal also explains that, while Republicans have framed the Steele dossier as the crucial piece of evidence leading to the surveillance of Page, Steele’s sources were only used in a “narrow” way for the FISA application, in addition to citing “multiple” other sources.

• Furthermore, the Democratic memo indicates that at least some of the Steele dossier’s findings were later corroborated by “multiple independent sources” in subsequent FISA renewals, though what details were corroborated has been maddeningly redacted in the new memo.

• The rebuttal claims that the FISA court-approved surveillance of Page allowed the FBI “to collect valuable intelligence” which Democrats say amounted to “important investigative information and leads.” The memo also says that the intelligence contradicted Page’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

• Per an eagle-eyed Twitter user who caught what appears to be a redaction error, the memo may also reveal that by the time the Steele dossier made it to the FBI, the agency already had four sub-inquiries into “individuals” linked to the Trump campaign (including Page).

Here’s the full memo:

