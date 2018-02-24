Democrats Release Declassified Rebuttal to Nunes Memo

Congressional Democrats released their long-awaited rebuttal to GOP Congressman Devin Nunes controversial and overhyped memo, which alleged abuses by the FBI and Justice Department at the beginning of the investigation into possible collusion between Russia and members of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election. The newly White House-approved memo, which was released while Nunes spoke at the annual CPAC conference on Saturday, can be read in full at the bottom of this post.

The memo, though full of redactions, largely says what everyone expected it would say: that the Nunes memo omitted or ignored information which invalidated its arguments, and that, in fact, federal law enforcement officials “did not ‘abuse’ the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process, omit material information, or subvert this vital tool to spy on the Trump campaign.”

Below are some of the key takeaways:

• One of the Nunes memo’s central claims was that federal law enforcement officials did not disclose the political motivations behind the infamous Steele dossier when using it to apply for a FISA warrant on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. But the Democratic memo insists that the court was in fact informed that Christopher Steele “was hired by politically motivated U.S. persons and entities and that his research appeared intended for use ‘to discredit’ Trump’s campaign,” according to the FBI’s speculation (Pages 5-6). The rebuttal doesn’t say that the court was specifically told that Democrats helped fund the dossier, but makes it clear that the anti-Trump bias was sufficiently disclosed — not that President Trump either cares, or understands, why that matters:

Dem Memo: FBI did not disclose who the clients were - the Clinton Campaign and the DNC. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2018

• The rebuttal also explains that, while Republicans have framed the Steele dossier as the crucial piece of evidence leading to the surveillance of Page, Steele’s sources were only used in a “narrow” way for the FISA application, in addition to citing “multiple” other sources. The Democrats also assert that the investigation of Page would have continued with or without the dossier or the FISA warrant. They add, as we already knew, that Page had long been suspected of connections to Russia. They also say that the FISA application and renewals pointed to suspicious activity by Page while he was a member of the Trump campaign. (Pages 3 and 4)

• Furthermore, the Democratic memo indicates that at least some of the Steele dossier’s findings were later corroborated by “multiple independent sources” in subsequent FISA renewals, though what details were corroborated has been maddeningly redacted in the new memo. (Page 5)

• The rebuttal claims that the FISA court-approved surveillance of Page allowed the FBI “to collect valuable intelligence” which Democrats say amounted to “important investigative information and leads.” The memo also says that the intelligence contradicted Page’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. (Page 5)

• Per an eagle-eyed Twitter user who caught what appears to be a redaction error on Page 3 of the rebuttal, the memo may also reveal that by the time the Steele dossier made it to the FBI, the agency already had at least four (and possibly five) sub-inquiries into individuals linked to the Trump campaign, including Page.

• The rebuttal additionally claims that the Justice Department did not misuse news coverage in its court filings, as alleged by the Nunes memo with regard to a Yahoo News article that was based on information leaked by Steele. Rather than the article being used to corroborate the Steele dossier, as Republicans claimed, it was actually used, along with another article that the GOP memo didn’t cite, to “inform the Court of Page’s public denial” of his meetings in Moscow that year. (Page 7)

Here’s the full rebuttal memo:

This post has been updated to incorporate analysis of the memo.