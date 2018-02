Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

11:58 a.m.

The Grief and Rage Outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Striking photographs taken at the makeshift memorial where mourners and protesters have converged in Parkland, Florida.

10:42 a.m.

CPAC Communications Director: RNC Wrong To Elect ‘A Black Guy’ as Head

His remark was met with gasps.

Yesterday at 6:31 p.m.

Businesses Cut NRA Ties As Pressure Campaign Mounts

The organization is experiencing a rare moment of actual public reckoning.

Yesterday at 5:44 p.m.

A Selection of Things Booed at CPAC

Including John McCain and naturalization ceremonies for new U.S. citizens.

Yesterday at 5:07 p.m.

Trump: If North Korea Doesn’t Obey Me, I Might Punish the Whole World

“If the sanctions don’t work, we’ll have to go to Phase 2. Phase 2 may be a very rough thing. May be very, very unfortunate for the world.”

Yesterday at 3:45 p.m.

Former Trump Aide Rick Gates Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy, Lying to the FBI

Paul Manafort’s longtime ally has promised to cooperate with Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Yesterday at 2:24 p.m.

CPAC Audience Lets Trump Know It Cares More About Guns Than Tax Cuts

In a strange but revealing direct poll of his adoring audience, Trump finds confirmation that the culture war matters most.

Yesterday at 2:13 p.m.

Trump Calls Americans Who Came Here Through Visa Lottery ‘Horrendous’

The president has repeatedly claimed that he stands with “all” American citizens. At CPAC, he (once again) revealed that to be a lie.

Yesterday at 1:44 p.m.

U.S. Embassy Move to Jerusalem Is Happening Almost Immediately

When a real embassy facility is built in Jerusalem, it could be paid for in part by donations from conservative donors — including Sheldon Adelson.

Yesterday at 1:24 p.m.

Trump Predicts ‘Crooked’ Media Will Endorse His Reelection

It actually makes sense, if you think about it.

Yesterday at 11:24 a.m.

The Anti-Trump Movement Has Already Made Profound Progressive Change

Progressives have revolutionized criminal justice in Philadelphia, and are on the cusp of passing a long list of vital reforms in Washington state.

Yesterday at 10:32 a.m.

Donald Trump Is the Most Pure Conservative President Ever

Trump exists not because conservatism lost, but because it won.

Yesterday at 9:27 a.m.

Immigration Agency Removes ‘Nation of Immigrants’ From Mission Statement

The agency will also stop referring to immigrants as “customers.”

Yesterday at 8:58 a.m.

Andrew Sullivan: How Do We Cope With Trump?

The antidote to our toxic political and cultural climate: Look to figures who found themselves in similar circumstances yet kept their heads.

Yesterday at 8:00 a.m.

The American Gun Glut Is a Problem for the Entire World

Illegal trafficking, military aid, and small arms exports make U.S. guns available to buyers around the world — including terrorists and drug cartels.

Yesterday at 4:56 a.m.

Trump’s Minor Gun Actions Are Probably All Congress Will Allow

The White House is rolling out tweaks to existing laws, but Republicans in Congress appear resistant to even the mildest gun-control measures.

2/22/2018 at 9:32 p.m.

Robert Mueller Puts the Squeeze on Paul Manafort and Rick Gates Yet Again

A new indictment accuses them of carrying out an elaborate scheme to defraud both private financial institutions and the United States.

2/22/2018 at 6:33 p.m.

MO Governor Indicted for Allegedly Taking Nude Blackmail Photo of Illicit Lover

Eric Greitens is in legal trouble for how he dealt with his former lover. But he’s also in danger of being impeached by his fellow Republicans.

2/22/2018 at 6:22 p.m.

Armed Officer at Stoneman Douglas Didn’t Enter School During Shooting

“He never went in,” Sheriff Scott Israel said.

2/22/2018 at 6:17 p.m.

Nearly 500 Days After the Election, CPAC Erupts in ‘Lock Her Up’ Chant

At CPAC, Hillary Clinton is still on everyone’s mind.