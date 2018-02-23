Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

Former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates will plead guilty to charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the New York Times reported Friday, calling the move a sign that “he is cooperating with the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.”

News of the plea deal comes just after Mueller filed a superseding indictment against Gates and his longtime partner Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign manager. Filed Thursday, the indictment accused Gates and Manafort of bank fraud, making false statements on tax returns and various other crimes related to an ongoing money-laundering scheme.

In a letter to loved ones obtained by ABC News, Gates wrote that “despite my initial desire to vigorously defend myself, I have had a change of heart.”

He went on: “The reality of how long this legal process will likely take, the cost, and the circus-like atmosphere of an anticipated trial are too much. I will better serve my family moving forward by exiting this process.”

Gates’s plea is expected to come with an agreement to cooperate with Mueller’s investigation, but what form that takes is unclear. He is likely to testify against Manafort, as was reported over the weekend, but does he have anything to say about potential collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 election?

It’s certainly possible given his roles on the campaign. Gates joined the campaign with Manafort and remained involved even after Manafort’s departure in August of 2016. The 45-year-old Gates went on to lead the campaign’s efforts at the Republican National Convention and served on Trump’s transition team.

Gates’s expected cooperation with Mueller is pretty clearly bad news for Manafort. What remains to be seen is if he has the goods on anyone else.