President Trump Complains, Laughably, About ‘Due Process’

One day after defending Rob Porter, the now-former White House Staff Secretary who is accused of physically abusing two ex-wives, President Trump, a man who once demanded the Central Park Five’s execution, then continued to claim they were guilty long after their exoneration, who advanced a grotesque, years-long conspiracy theory alleging President Obama was born in Kenya, who led unhinged “lock her up!” chants against his political opponent at rallies, and who is desperately trying to dismantle the FBI and Department of Justice just to avoid an investigation into his own possible transgressions, tweeted on Saturday about the degraded state of due process in modern American life.
It’s no surprise that the man who has a long history of blindly standing by men who have been accused of sexual assault (including himself) thinks things have gone too far
Say what you want about the president, but you have to admit that he’s a very talented troll.