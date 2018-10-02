President Trump Complains, Laughably, About ‘Due Process’

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

One day after defending Rob Porter, the now-former White House Staff Secretary who is accused of physically abusing two ex-wives, President Trump, a man who once demanded the Central Park Five’s execution, then continued to claim they were guilty long after their exoneration, who advanced a grotesque, years-long conspiracy theory alleging President Obama was born in Kenya, who led unhinged “lock her up!” chants against his political opponent at rallies, and who is desperately trying to dismantle the FBI and Department of Justice just to avoid an investigation into his own possible transgressions, tweeted on Saturday about the degraded state of due process in modern American life.

Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

It’s no surprise that the man who has a long history of blindly standing by men who have been accused of sexual assault (including himself) thinks things have gone too far

Say what you want about the president, but you have to admit that he’s a very talented troll.