Photo: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock/Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

When allegations of domestic abuse first surfaced about former White House staff secretary Rob Porter, he reportedly tried to reassure his colleagues that the claims had been overblown. For instance, according to his second ex-wife, Jennifer Willoughby, while they were separated Porter punched through the glass pane on their door when she locked him out of the house.

Porter “said that he was merely tapping the glass pane with his index finger,” ABC News reports, “and while tapping the glass door pane with his index finger, his knuckle went through the glass. Porter said he went into the house to wrap up the wound but Willoughby told him to leave, and then she called the police.”

It is not clear if any of Porter’s colleagues were disturbed to hear he punched through the glass pane of his wife’s door, but were relieved to hear he merely tapped it in a sufficiently forceful manner that his knuckle went through the glass, breaking it. At which point, naturally, he let himself into the house to tend the wound, because what else are you going to do when you break the window pane of a door your separated spouse has locked to keep you out but go on in? Then for whatever reason she decided to call the police.