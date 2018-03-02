Paul Ryan Deletes Tweet Connecting Woman’s Tiny Raise to Tax Cut

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Speaker Paul Ryan deleted a tweet Saturday afternoon that had drawn immediate and widespread ridicule for advertising a woman’s $1.50-a-week raise as an impressive result of the GOP tax cut.

Though the tweet has now vanished into the ether, screenshots have been lovingly preserved.

Looks like Paul Ryan deleted this tweet. pic.twitter.com/2HxTZLlM8N — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 3, 2018

Ryan was reacting to an Associated Press article in which public school secretary Julia Ketchum said that the $78 she’ll save this year as a result of the law would cover her Costco membership. (Though, importantly, it would not cover the cash-back membership program.)

Warehouse club fees aside, Ryan’s ill-considered boast is a reminder of how feeble the law’s benefits will be for many Americans.

It’s true that the GOP’s tax plan, which the party labeled “reform,” gives the vast majority of Americans some kind of benefit, often more substantial than the 21 cents a day Ryan was crowing about. But the massive cuts, which cost $1.5 trillion for a party that once pretended to care about deficit spending, are enormously skewed to the wealthiest Americans and to corporations, who will see their tax rates plummet from 35 percent to 21 percent. As Twitter let Ryan know, the effort to portray his plutocratic pet project as an act of mercy for the working class is a farce.

Single-payer, but for Costco memberships. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 3, 2018

AIDE: mr ryan ppl are saying ur only working to help the billionaires. they say you hate everyone who isn’t rich



PAUL RYAN: oh yeah? well I’ll show them *chucks a handful of loose nickels at the back of a teachers head* — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) February 3, 2018

When some large companies announced that they would be giving employees one-time bonuses as a result of their tax windfalls, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called the payouts “crumbs” compared to what the wealthiest Americans would be seeing. Ryan and other Republicans retorted, not unfairly, that Pelosi just didn’t understand how much $1000 or $2000 means to the average American.

But on Saturday, Paul Ryan proved that nobody does out of touch like the House Speaker.

And in a tweet he chose not to delete, he seemed to imply that, deep down, he kind of agrees with Pelosi.

“I have heard time and again that the middle class is getting crumbs, but I’ll take it!” https://t.co/yLX1Bod1j0 — Paul Ryan (@PRyan) February 2, 2018

Let them eat Costco-brand breadcrumbs.