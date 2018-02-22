Trump: I Never Said Give Teachers Guns, But It Would Be Awesome

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Yesterday afternoon, at a meeting with survivors and parents of school shootings, President Trump floated the idea of arming large numbers of teachers. “If you had a teacher who was adept with the firearm, they could end the attack very quickly,” he thoughtfully proposed. News coverage of his remarks has made for an upsetting morning of Executive Time, and so the president has explained that he never said teachers should be armed:

I never said “give teachers guns” like was stated on Fake News @CNN & @NBC. What I said was to look at the possibility of giving “concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience - only the best. 20% of teachers, a lot, would now be able to — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Trump immediately followed up his denial of having advocated large-scale faculty militarization with an uncharacteristically detailed (by his standards) explanation of how and why such a proposal would work:

....immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions. Highly trained teachers would also serve as a deterrent to the cowards that do this. Far more assets at much less cost than guards. A “gun free” school is a magnet for bad people. ATTACKS WOULD END! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

....History shows that a school shooting lasts, on average, 3 minutes. It takes police & first responders approximately 5 to 8 minutes to get to site of crime. Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

....If a potential “sicko shooter” knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school. Cowards won’t go there...problem solved. Must be offensive, defense alone won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Note that Trump combines several assumptions here that are deeply at odds with each other, as well as with the beliefs of experts. He believes “a large number of very weapons talented teachers” could practically be deployed, and these teachers could effectively execute tactical operations amid moving targets in high-stress environments, surrounded by large numbers of terrified civilians. He further believes that introducing millions of weapons into schools would not introduce additional security risks of those firearms being stolen or abused (some teachers, after all, also suffer mental health issues).

What’s more, he believes that mass shootings are carried out by “sickos,” yet those sickos conduct careful security reviews of their targets and can be easily deterred by the threat of counter-fire. And he apparently believes that, having first decided to conduct a mass shooting of innocent people, and then having decided against it for fear of being shot by a very weapons-talented English Lit teacher, they will just give up on their idea of killing people, rather than simply going to a different public space. After all, we could turn every school into a military base, and mass shooters would no doubt find other locations to spray gunfire.

In conclusion: Trump never said teachers should be given guns. That is fake news. He wants them to be issued firearms.