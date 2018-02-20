Trump Offers Endorsement, Romney Caves Immediately

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

When he was running for president in 2012, Mitt Romney went to Trump Tower to secure the endorsement of Donald Trump, a reality TV star who had publicly attacked him while flirting with the idea for launching his own White House bid.

Four years later, Romney delivered what Slate called “a keynote address for the nascent #NeverTrump movement.” In a blistering 20-minute speech urging fellow Republicans to do whatever they could to prevent Trump from securing the GOP presidential nomination, he called the candidate a “phony” and a “con man,” adding, “He has neither the temperament nor the judgment to be president.”

Weeks after Trump won the election, he made a big show of interviewing Romney to be his secretary of state, taking him out to dine on frogs legs and pose for one of the greatest photos of the Trump era. Later Trump adviser Roger Stone claimed the president-elect only interviewed Romney “in order to torture him.”

As it turns out, Trump could have saved the $215 he spent on Romney’s dinner. After he reportedly urged 83-year-old Utah Senator Orrin Hatch to run for reelection rather than creating a place for Romney in the federal government, on Monday night Trump suddenly endorsed his longtime rival:

.@MittRomney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah. He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

In the past year Romney has criticized Trump on a number of occasions:

Hitting on married women? Condoning assault? Such vile degradations demean our wives and daughters and corrupt America's face to the world. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 8, 2016

If Trump had said 4 years ago the things he says today about the KKK, Muslims, Mexicans, disabled, I would NOT have accepted his endorsement — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 3, 2016

The Senate candidate even included some thinly veiled Trump attacks in last week’s campaign launch, saying, “Utah welcomes legal immigrants from around the world, Washington sends immigrants a message of exclusion. And on Utah’s Capitol Hill, people treat one another with respect.”

Yet it took Romney less than 40 minutes to accept Trump’s endorsement.

Thank you Mr. President for the support. I hope that over the course of the campaign I also earn the support and endorsement of the people of Utah. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 20, 2018

Who knew Romney was so prone to self-sabotage?