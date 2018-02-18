Trump: ‘They Are Laughing Their Asses off in Moscow’

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

A night after nonsensically (and disgustingly) blaming the FBI for spending too much time on the Russia investigation at the expense of preventing last week’s Florida school shooting, President Trump continued to vent his spleen on Twitter. In the span of several Sunday-morning tweets, the president trained his ire at several familiar targets while, as usual, taking care to avoid slandering Russia.

Lowlights included: reviving a right-wing talking point about Obama and Iran, attacking “low ratings” CNN, and making a misleading assertion about Adam Schiff, the ranking ranking Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Finally, Liddle’ Adam Schiff, the leakin’ monster of no control, is now blaming the Obama Administration for Russian meddling in the 2016 Election. He is finally right about something. Obama was President, knew of the threat, and did nothing. Thank you Adam! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Now that Adam Schiff is starting to blame President Obama for Russian meddling in the election, he is probably doing so as yet another excuse that the Democrats, lead by their fearless leader, Crooked Hillary Clinton, lost the 2016 election. But wasn’t I a great candidate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Trump, who has opted against his usual weekend golf routine out of respect for those killed in the Florida shooting — leaving him more time to watch Fox News and tweet — also weighed in on Russia. Three days after Special Counsel Robert Mueller handed down 13 indictments that revealed a wide-ranging Russian plot to disrupt the 2016 elections, the president refused to acknowledge that the country had helped him in any way. Instead, he claimed that he had never denied its meddling, which is not true.

I never said Russia did not meddle in the election, I said “it may be Russia, or China or another country or group, or it may be a 400 pound genius sitting in bed and playing with his computer.” The Russian “hoax” was that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia - it never did! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

If it was the GOAL of Russia to create discord, disruption and chaos within the U.S. then, with all of the Committee Hearings, Investigations and Party hatred, they have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. They are laughing their asses off in Moscow. Get smart America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Last week, U.S. intelligence leaders warned Congress in no uncertain terms that Russia, having been wildly successful in its effort to destabilize America in 2016, will likely try the same routine in this year’s midterm elections. Trump does not seem overly concerned with this possibility, which is to say he’s not concerned at all.