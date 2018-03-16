A Guide to Which Trump Staffer Is Getting Fired Next

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

With many political watchers wondering who President Trump will fire next, the comparisons between The Apprentice and the White House have perhaps never been more apt. The past ten days have seen the departure of both chief economic adviser Gary Cohn and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Trump keeps teasing that we should stay tuned for more dramatic exits — even as he pushes back on reports that his administration has devolved into even more chaos than usual.

“There will always be change,” Trump told reporters on Thursday. “And I think you want to see change. I want to also see different ideas.”

H.R. McMaster’s expected firing generated the biggest headlines on Thursday evening, but the national security adviser is just one of many Trump officials said to be on the chopping block. Here’s a look at all the rumors, for anyone who wants to follow the Trump staffers’ lead and start placing bets.

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Who: National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster

How He Angered Trump: “The president has complained that McMaster is too rigid and that his briefings go on too long and seem irrelevant,” according to the Washington Post.

Will He Be Fired? It’s just a question of when. Per The Wall Street Journal: “The timing of a departure was unclear, with one official saying it could happen ‘imminently’ and another saying it could be weeks, even months.”

The Evidence: McMaster was brought on to replace Michael Flynn, whom Trump reportedly regretted firing, and he never gelled with the no-nonsense general. Rumors of McMaster’s ouster have persisted for months, possibly fueled by a right-wing smear campaign stemming from his decision to boot Steve Bannon from the National Security Council.

The Post reported on Thursday that Trump has made up his mind and is talking to potential McMaster replacements — but his firing may be delayed until the White House can arrange a non-humiliating exit. In the wake of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson being fired via tweet, they are said to be “eager to show that someone can serve in the Trump administration without suffering severe damage to their reputation.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied the story, though the phrasing of her tweet does not preclude changes at the NSC as soon as tomorrow. Post journalists are standing by the report, and many other outlets say McMaster is a goner.

Just spoke to @POTUS and Gen. H.R. McMaster - contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 16, 2018

Possible Replacement: One front-runner is John Bolton, the ultra-hawkish former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. He’s a Fox News regular, and Trump likes that he’s good on TV.

Another possible candidate is Keith Kellogg, the chief of staff of the National Security Council. Per the Post, “Kellogg travels with Trump on many domestic trips, in part because the president likes his company and thinks he is fun.”

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Who: Chief of Staff John Kelly

How He Angered Trump: He botched the White House response to the Rob Porter domestic-abuse scandal, then tried to recover by cracking down on interim security clearances. Jared Kushner lost his top-secret status, which reportedly enraged Trump’s older children. The New York Times reports that Kelly “angered the president by privately saying ‘no’ to the boss too often”; specifically, Trump is annoyed that Kelly prevented him from implementing tariffs and firing Tillerson for so long.

Will He Be Fired? Eventually? Yes. Soon? It’s unclear.

The Evidence: It seemed Kelly might be safe after he survived the initial wave of bipartisan calls for his ouster, but several reports on McMasters’s imminent exit mention that he’s on thin ice as well. Some officials claim Kelly isn’t going anywhere, and he and Trump laughed about the latest round of rumors.

Possible Replacement: Mick Mulvaney, though presumably he’d have to give up the two full-time jobs he currently holds: director of the Office of Management and Budget and head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Who: Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin

How He Angered Trump: Shulkin is the Trump administration’s lone Obama holdover. That wasn’t initially an issue, according to CNN, but then he started feuding with Trump appointees about how far to go in privatizing the VA health-care system. Also, last month an inspector-general report blamed him and top VA aides for spending much of a ten-day European trip sightseeing, then misleading ethics officials. Shulkin apologized and reimbursed taxpayers for his wife’s travel expenses.

Will He Be Fired? It’s highly likely.

The Evidence: Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested Shulkin doesn’t have the full support of the White House at Thursday’s press briefing. “The president has a large number of individuals that are working hard to make sure that the VA is helping veterans at the best level possible,” she said. “We are continuing to review if there are anything that we can do to improve on that system. And if we make changes, we will let you know.”

Possible Replacement: Trump was reportedly considering moving Rick Perry into the VA post, but on Thursday the Energy secretary shot down that idea, saying he’s a “happy man,” and has already “got the perfect job.”

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Who: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson

How He Angered Trump: Generating embarrassing reports about plans for an extravagant office redecoration, including a $31,000 dining set. There are allegations that Carson and his wife lied about their roles in the redecoration process, and a former top HUD official claims she was demoted for challenging their lavish spending.

Will He Be Fired? Maybe.

The Evidence: The White House reportedly held private meetings with four cabinet officials to scold them about ethics scandals, including Shulkin, Carson, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt. Trump is said to be increasingly frustrated with Carson and other “deadweight” cabinet members, and is considering a purge.

Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Who: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke

How He Angered Trump: Combine Shulkin’s extravagant travel and Carson’s office remodel and you have the Zinke ethics sandal.

Will He Be Fired? If the purge happens, he’ll probably be part of it.

The Evidence: On top of attracting negative press with alleged ethics violations, Zinke may have lied to White House officials when summoned for his scolding. CNN reports that during the meeting Zinke was asked if there were any other potential issues, and he failed to mention a forthcoming report on his misuse of travel privileges, which quoted a department spokesperson.

Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Who: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt

How He Angered Trump: Pruitt generated the same ethical issues as the other cabinet members, but did it with more flair: he had a $43,000 soundproof office phone booth installed in his office, and argued that he needs to fly first class due to “unpleasant interactions with other travelers” in coach. Plus, he’s let it be known that if Trump fires Jeff Sessions, he wants to be attorney general.

Will He Be Fired? It may depend on whether he can focus on his own job, instead of the attorney general’s.

The Evidence: The Post reports that White House officials have “grown agitated” at Pruitt’s campaigning for Sessions’s job, and “on Wednesday night, Kelly called Pruitt and told him the president was happy with his performance at EPA and that he did not need to worry about the Justice Department.”

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Who: Attorney General Jeff Sessions

How He Angered Trump: Respecting the U.S. justice system enough to recuse himself from the FBI’s Russia probe, which indirectly led to the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Will He Be Fired? Almost certainly.

The Evidence: Trump has been attacking Sessions publicly and privately for months, and the AG reportedly offered to resign several times. Sessions has been a bit more defiant of late, and that combined with Trump’s willingness to ignore his advisers and fire Tillerson has raised fears that the Saturday Night Massacre 2.0 (or maybe 3.0) is imminent.

Senator Chuck Grassley, who would oversee the confirmation process for a new attorney general, was alarmed enough on Thursday that he told The Wall Street Journal he “would not be comfortable” if Trump fired Sessions. (That’s what passes for pushback from a GOP lawmaker these days.)

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Who: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos

How She Angered Trump: Being unable to answer basic questions about the nation’s schools during an interview with 60 Minutes, and urging Trump not to curse in an NBC News interview.

Will She Be Fired? Sure, if you’re getting rid of half your cabinet, why not fire her too?

The Evidence: Kelly was reportedly frustrated by DeVos’s lack of preparation for the interviews, and other Trump advisers mocked her privately. Though she was just appointed to chair a federal commission on school safety, Sanders downplayed her role this week, saying “I think that the president is going to be the lead on school safety when it comes to this administration.”

Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Who: Senior Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

How They Angered Trump: At one point Kushner was supposed to single-handedly take on many of the toughest issues facing the White House, but instead he’s only generated one business or Russia-related scandal after another. Trump is said to view him as a liability, though he veers between being annoyed at Kushner and sorry that his daughter and son-in-law are media targets.

Will They Be Fired? As White House advisers, probably, as family members, no.

The Evidence: Jared and Ivanka are said to be feuding with Kelly, and last week the Times reported that Trump may be siding with his chief of staff (though he sounds undecided):

Yet aides also noted that Mr. Trump has told the couple that they should keep serving in their roles, even as he has privately asked Mr. Kelly for his help in moving them out.

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman reported that Jared and Ivanka are headed for the door, but will hang on for as long as possible to avoid talk of Kelly pushing them out:

One scenario being discussed is that Kushner would return to New York to oversee Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign with his ally Brad Parscale, who was hand-selected by the Trump family. One Trump friend referred to it as a “soft landing.” Ivanka will likely stay on longer, perhaps through the summer, before decamping home to New York to enroll the children in a Manhattan private school.

Potential Replacements: Both are expected to remain in close contact with Trump after leaving the White House, as he values outside input. If that doesn’t work out, Tiffany should graduate from Georgetown Law in 2020.