As Facebook Fears Mount, Zuckerberg Apologizes in Ad Blitz

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took his mea-culpa tour to the pages of the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, and six UK papers on Sunday, apologizing in a full page ad for the company’s ‘breach of trust’ preceding the Cambridge Analytica scandal and promising to “do better.”

Cambridge Analytica is alleged to have harvested the private data of 50 million U.S. Facebook users without their consent in an effort to build psychographic profiles meant to influence voters’ decisions. The data firm’s London office was also raided by UK authorities on Friday as part of an investigation into the misuse of personal information by political campaigns and social media companies, including Facebook, Cambridge Analytica, and its parent company, SCL.

Facebook only acknowledged the 2014 Cambridge Analytic breach on March 16 after it was uncovered by a joint investigation by the New York Times and the Observer of London, and they only suspended the firm for allegedly not having deleted the user data as they had promised to when Facebook originally discovered the misuse.

The resulting scandal, which follows earlier revelations about how fake news and Russian cyber-warfare efforts on Facebook may have had an effect on voters political leanings, has already wiped out nearly $50 billion in stock value for the company. The lawsuits and think pieces are proliferating too.

The scandal has also prompted a #deletefacebook movement on Twitter, particularly as more people discover just how much the company knows about them. Users have downloaded their Facebook data files in order to better understand that, and some have been alarmed to learn that their call histories were being tracked by Facebook’s mobile apps. On Saturday, Ars Technica reported that Facebook appears to have harvested phone call and SMS metadata from its Android app users for years, at least up until Google blocked Android apps from collecting such data last October.

Zuckerberg only referenced Cambridge Analytica in his Sunday ad. The super-shady firm, which was hired by the Trump campaign in 2016, counts conservative mega-donors Robert and Rebekah Mercer, as well as alt-right figurehead and ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon, among its founders. A company whistleblower claimed last week that the Mercers and Bannon wanted to use the company to help them wage a culture war in America, though the effectiveness of the company’s psychographic microtargeting methods was probably greatly oversold (at least in the U.S.). Cambridge Analytica’s CEO, Alexander Nix, was also suspended last week after he was caught by undercover reporters saying that the company would help clients bribe or entrap political candidates in sex scandals, though it’s not clear whether the company has actually done anything like that in the past. Either way, Cambridge Analytica isn’t the kind of business that anyone wants to have their personal data, yet because of Facebook’s lax policies, they allegedly did.

Facebook took out full page ads in the NYT, WSJ, WashPost, and 6 UK papers today https://t.co/kMA822kTpU pic.twitter.com/CUEYwyWuTT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 25, 2018

“We have a responsibility to protect your information,” Zuckerberg declared at the top of his Sunday ad. “If we can’t, we don’t deserve it.”

“This was a breach of trust, and I’m sorry we didn’t do more at the time,” he continued. “We’re now taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Zuckerberg then reiterated the same efforts he announced last week: that the company has limited what information Facebook apps have access to, will be reminding users which apps they have allowed to access their data, and will be auditing all apps that have previously had access to large amounts of user information in order to identify more abusers.

“We expect there are others [that misused Facebook data],” he acknowledged, promising that additional affected users would be notified. (The 50 million Facebook users whose data was harvested by a researcher working for Cambridge Analytica were never notified.)

But while Zuckerberg claims that Facebook has “a responsibility to protect” its users’ information, he is not speaking about any actual legal responsibility. Sunday’s PR blitz could thus be seen as an attempt to stave off government action in addition to amplifying the company’s apology and calming down investors. That may be a little late, however, since Zuckerberg already said on CNN last week that, “I actually am not sure we shouldn’t be regulated.”

In the European Union, the looming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will grant EU citizens legal rights regarding their data when it comes to dealing with data devouring companies like Facebook and Google. Such protections aren’t available to U.S. citizens. Even though a majority of Americans now favor regulating tech companies, new laws to do so aren’t even on the political horizon, and even if they were, they would face a presidential administration which is far more interested in gutting regulations than adding them.