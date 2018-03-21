Austin Goodwill Blast Not Related to String of Bombings

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images

For the past three weeks Austin, Texas has been terrorized by a series of bombings that left two people dead and five people wounded. Initially it seemed the attacks might be racially motivated, but the latest incidents appeared more random – and suggested that the serial bomber is changing his or her tactics. The first three attacks involved cardboard packages that were left on the victims’ doorsteps, but on Sunday two men were injured when they triggered a tripwire left on the side of the road, which was rigged to a device partially hidden by a for-sale sign. Then on Tuesday a package addressed to Austin exploded at a FedEx distribution center in Schertz, Texas, and the first unexploded package bomb was discovered at a FedEx facility near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

On Tuesday night, it seemed the bomber might be changing their methods yet again when an explosion was reported at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city. One man in his 30s was injured and a nearby grocery store and shopping center were evacuated.

However, police insisted the incident wasn’t related to previous bombings, and hours later they revealed that it was caused by an artillery simulator, not a package bomb. Ely Reyes, Austin’s assistant police chief, said Goodwill employees determined that the device, which is sometimes used in military training, wasn’t appropriate for donation, and accidentally set it off while trying to dispose of it.

Reyes said the box contained “two small devices that were artillery simulators that looks like some type of military ordnance or some type of memento. The employee handled one of those devices at which time it initiated.”

“After our investigation on scene, we did determine that this was not an explosive device,” he continued. “This incident is not related to any of the other incidents that we’ve had here in Austin.”

The injured employee was treated and released from the hospital on Tuesday night.

NBC News reports that hundreds of federal agents are reviewing surveillance video from a FedEx store in Sunset Valley, an Austin suburb, where the fifth and sixth bombs were shipped. The FBI has also dispatched top cellphone tower experts to attempt to identify any users who were present at each site.

Experts told the Washington Post that it’s unusual for a serial bomber to launch attacks this close together, and Mary Ellen O’Toole, a former FBI profiler, said the compressed timeframe may help investigators.

“When you see a serial offender increase their activity, he’s bound to make mistakes — and in his case a mistake could cost him fingers, it could kill him, or he could just become sloppy because he’s so excited about what he’s doing,” she said. “The motivation has probably evolved over the last two weeks. Now he’s probably enjoying all of the attention and the feeling of ­omnipotence he has creating so much concern and fear.”