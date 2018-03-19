Fourth Explosion in Austin Leaves 2 Men Seriously Injured

Two men in their 20s suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries when another explosion rocked Austin, Texas on Sunday night. It’s unclear if the latest blast is related to three package explosions in the city earlier this month, which left two people dead and two seriously injured. The latest incident occurred just hours after police issued a rare public plea to the bomber or bombers, saying they hoped they would “reach out to us before anyone else is injured or killed.”

Sunday night’s explosion occurred in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive, which is in southwest Austin. The earlier explosions occurred in separate suburbs in the eastern part of the city.

At the scene of a reported explosion in southwest Travis County. We know two men were hurt. Police are keeping us streets away from the scene, which is on Dawn Song Drive. pic.twitter.com/55jN27XKrn — Pattrik Perez KVUE (@PattrikPerez) March 19, 2018

Neighbors said they felt their homes rattle around 8:30 p.m. CT. “It sounded like when the transformers go out, but it was five times magnified that,” Eliza May, who lives about 200 feet from where the explosion occurred, told the New York Times.

A few minutes later, local police and FBI agents flooded the area, and urged neighbors to go back into their homes. In a brief press conference, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley Police said residents within a half-mile radius should stay inside as police comb the area for additional bombs. He said police are examining a suspicious-looking backpack, and estimated that it will take them the rest of the night to clear the neighborhood.

Residents near the area of 8400 block of Dawn Song Dr., within a few blocks/streets, please stay in your homes until you hear otherwise. Thank you, APD PIO — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

Manley offered no further details on the explosion, and did not say whether police believe it is connected to the other blasts.

“We simply don’t know a lot at this point,” Manley said. “Stay in your residence. Don’t touch anything that looks suspicious.”

The first explosion occurred on March 2, followed by two blasts on March 12. In each of those incidents, unmailed packages were placed near the victim’s doorstep. Two detonated when they were picked up, and a third exploded after it was brought inside and opened. The two people who were killed, Stephen House and Draylen Mason, were African-Americans who attended the same church, raising fears that the bomber was targeting prominent black families. Esperanza Herrera, a 75-year-old Hispanic woman who was critically injured, did not appear to have any connection to House or Mason, but there are reports that she picked up a package addressed to someone else.

Earlier on Wednesday, police urged the bomber to contact them online or through 911. Experts noted that in similar cases, communications from the attacker have yielded clues that led to their capture.

“There’s the message behind what’s happening in our community, and we’re not going to understand that until the suspect or suspects reaches out to us to talk to us about what that message was,” Chief Manley said. “We still do not know what ideology may be behind this and what the motive was behind this.”

Manley also announced that the combined reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case had been increased from $65,000 to $115,000.