Here’s a Video of a Navy Jet Encountering a UFO

Photo: To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science

Maybe the truth really is out there.

A UFO research group on Friday released a declassified Pentagon video that apparently shows a U.S. Navy aircraft encountering a UFO, the third such video released in recent months. Published by the group To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science, whose founders include former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge, the video shows a Navy F-18 fighter jet filming a mysterious aircraft off the East Coast in 2015.

“What the fuck is that thing?” someone says after after locking in on the object. “Wow, what is that, man?”

Luis Elizondo, the former head of a Pentagon program that investigated UFOs and current member of To the Stars Academy, told CNN that the video is “the tip of the iceberg.”

“These are just three videos now that have come out that everybody’s looking at,” said Elizondo, who’s been accused of being a little overzealous in his hyping of similar UFO videos. “But there is far more compelling evidence that I was privy to.”

The oddities of the newly released video include the vehicles lack of wings and, as Popular Mechanics notes, its apparent coldness.

There are several unusual things about this sighting. For one, the UFO does not have an hot exhaust trail typical of that emitted by any sort of conventional turbine engine. In fact, the UFO appears “cold” to the ATFLIR sensor, emitting no heat at all.

Elizondo, who has advocated for more government transparency on unidentified flying objects, told CNN that he doesn’t know what the object is but that there should be more conversation about it. “It could be anything, so I wouldn’t rule anything out, and that’s why I think we need to look at it,” Elizondo said. “I mean it could be Russian. It could be Chinese. It could be little green men from Mars.”

Oddly, this is only the second-weirdest piece of space-related news this week, trailing NASA’s revelation that astronaut Scott Kelly’s DNA transformed during the year he spent in space. Now his DNA no longer matches that of his twin brother, Mark, who was on Earth while Scott was in orbit.