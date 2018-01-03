The Complete History of President Trump’s Feud With Jeff Sessions

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

We now live in a world where the attorney general going out to dinner with two top Justice Department officials is not only news, but a sign that he’s rebelling against the president. As a senator, Jeff Sessions was one of Donald Trump’s earliest supporters, and he served as one of his campaign’s top foreign-policy advisers. But the seeds of the attorney general’s rift with the president were planted during his confirmation hearing, when he offered up some thoughts about Russia collusion that turned out to be not entirely accurate. Here’s how the Trump-Sessions relationship devolved to the point that two 71-year-old lawmakers are barely speaking, lobbing insults on Twitter, and sending passive-aggressive messages with their choice of dinner companion.

Sessions’s Russia Contacts Are Revealed

Exactly one year ago, President Trump was basking in the unusually positive reviews from his first address to Congress. The very next day, we learned that Sessions met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak at least twice while working with the Trump campaign — yet during his confirmation hearing he denied, under oath, having any such contacts.

“I’m not aware of any of those activities,” Sessions said of Trump officials’ Russia contacts, “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.”

Amid calls for him to step down, at least from the FBI’s Russia investigation, Sessions said he would “recuse myself on anything that I should recuse myself on, that’s all I can tell you.”

The White House stuck by Sessions, claiming then-Democratic Senator Al Franken pushed the story to distract from Trump’s good press. Trump himself told reporters he had “total” confidence in Sessions and did not think he should recuse himself.

Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Sessions Recuses Himself

The next day Sessions announced he would recuse himself from any investigation into the 2016 campaign. “So in the end I have followed the right procedure,” he said, “… just as I believe any good attorney general should do.”

Trump Is Furious

Trump was reportedly livid over Sessions’s recusal.

Trump left WH in a fury on Friday, fuming about Sessions's recusal and telling aides that Sessions shouldn't have recused himself... — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 4, 2017

Over the next 48 hours, he lashed out at various Democrats, baselessly accusing President Obama of wiretapping him during the campaign. Many months later, the New York Times reported that Trump instructed White House counsel Don McGahn to keep Sessions from recusing himself, and when he failed Trump attacked his staff:

Mr. McGahn was unsuccessful, and the president erupted in anger in front of numerous White House officials, saying he needed his attorney general to protect him. Mr. Trump said he had expected his top law enforcement official to safeguard him the way he believed Robert F. Kennedy, as attorney general, had done for his brother John F. Kennedy and Eric H. Holder Jr. had for Barack Obama.

Mr. Trump then asked, “Where’s my Roy Cohn?” He was referring to his former personal lawyer and fixer, who had been Senator Joseph R. McCarthy’s top aide during the investigations into communist activity in the 1950s and died in 1986.

Sessions Aids Effort to Discredit Comey

The Times also reported that despite his recusal, Sessions worked to spread negative information about FBI Director James Comey after he refused to publicly confirm that Trump wasn’t under investigation.

Two days after Mr. Comey’s testimony, an aide to Mr. Sessions approached a Capitol Hill staff member asking whether the staffer had any derogatory information about the F.B.I. director. The attorney general wanted one negative article a day in the news media about Mr. Comey, according to a person with knowledge of the meeting.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said the episode did not occur. “This did not happen and would not happen,” said the spokeswoman, Sarah Isgur Flores. “Plain and simple.”

Trump Fires Comey, Ostensibly Because Sessions Told Him To

In the statement announcing Comey’s firing on May 9, 2017, the White House said, “President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.” The administration released a letter from Rosenstein arguing that Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe was inappropriate, and a one-paragraph letter from Sessions saying that he agreed. Later Trump said he’d decided to fire the FBI director regardless of what Rosenstein and Sessions said, referencing the Russia probe.

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Rosenstein Appoints a Special Counsel

If Trump was firing Comey to curtail the Russia investigation, it backfired spectacularly. Rosenstein, who is in charge of any campaign-related matters thanks to Sessions’s recusal, appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as a special counsel on May 17, 2017, to look into “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump,’’ as well as “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.” Mueller was “authorized to prosecute federal crimes arising from the investigation of these matters.”

Trump Berates Sessions in Oval Office

Shortly after Mueller’s appointment, Trump berated Sessions during an Oval Office meeting, pointing to his recusal as the moment the administration lost control of the Russia probe, according to the Times. Sessions offered to resign, but Trump decided to keep him on after being persuaded that firing him would create a bigger mess:

Accusing Mr. Sessions of “disloyalty,” Mr. Trump unleashed a string of insults on his attorney general.

Ashen and emotional, Mr. Sessions told the president he would quit and sent a resignation letter to the White House, according to four people who were told details of the meeting. Mr. Sessions would later tell associates that the demeaning way the president addressed him was the most humiliating experience in decades of public life.

Priebus Saves Sessions’s Job, Twice

In an excerpt from his forthcoming book, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says he prevented Sessions from resigning on two occasions. Priebus said he learned the AG planned to step down just after the incident in the Oval Office, and he ran to catch up with Sessions before he left.

“I knocked on the door of the car, and Jeff was sitting there and I just jumped in and shut the door,” Priebus said. “And I said, ‘Jeff, what’s going on?’ And then he told me that he was going to resign. I said, ‘You cannot resign. It’s not possible. We are going to talk about this right now.’ So I dragged him back up to my office from the car.”

A White House insider said that Trump told Priebus to obtain Sessions’s resignation in June as well, but he talked him out of it, telling him, “If I get this resignation, you are in for a spiral of calamity that makes Comey look like a picnic.’”

Trump Calls Sessions Recusal “Unfair”

In his first public attack on Sessions, Trump told the New York Times on July 19, 2017, that he wouldn’t have nominated Sessions if he knew he was going to recuse himself.

TRUMP: So Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself. I then have — which, frankly, I think is very unfair to the president. How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, “Thanks, Jeff, but I can’t, you know, I’m not going to take you.” It’s extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president.

Trump Tries to Humiliate Sessions into Resigning

Trump doesn’t love firing people when he’s not on a TV set, and at the end of July he lobbed a number of public insults at his attorney general that were widely viewed as attempts to force him to resign. Reports suggested Trump was considering Rudy Giuliani or Senator Ted Cruz as Sessions’s replacement, but both men shot down the idea. Axios reported that he had called a political associate and asked, “What would happen if I fired Sessions?”

The Washington Post reported that Trump had been musing about using a recess appointment to install a new attorney general without the approval of Congress once Sessions was gone.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump wouldn’t say whether he planned to fire Sessions, and dismissed his early campaign endorsement. “It’s not like a great loyal thing about the endorsement,” Trump said. “I’m very disappointed in Jeff Sessions.”

He also continued lashing out at Sessions on Twitter:

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign - "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Why didn't A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Sessions said he intended to stay on “as long as that is appropriate.”

Democrat Wins Sessions’s Old Seat, Humiliating Trump

Though Sessions had little to do with it, having his old Alabama Senate seat go to a Democrat probably didn’t improve his relationship with Trump. The president initially backed establishment candidate Luther Strange, who had been appointed to replace the AG, but the GOP nomination went to Roy Moore. Trump stuck by Moore even after he was accused of sexually assaulting several teen girls, but Sessions contradicted the official line, saying “I have no reason to doubt these young women.” Democrat Doug Jones wound up winning the December special election.

FBI Director Threatens to Quit Amid Pressure From Sessions

Following Trump’s public complaints about FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, Sessions reportedly pressured FBI director Christopher Wray to fire him in December. Wray refused and threatened to quit if Sessions didn’t back off, according to Axios, and McGahn told him it wasn’t worth losing another FBI director.

Trump Renews Attacks on Sessions, Misspells Name

After laying off Sessions for a few months, on February 21, 2018, Trump resumed his public shaming of the AG, criticizing him for failing to prosecute Obama for failing to stop the Russian election meddling Trump officials are accused of participating in. Also, in the initial version of the tweet, Trump called him Jeff “Session.”

Question: If all of the Russian meddling took place during the Obama Administration, right up to January 20th, why aren’t they the subject of the investigation? Why didn’t Obama do something about the meddling? Why aren’t Dem crimes under investigation? Ask Jeff Sessions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2018

Trump Lashes Out at Sessions for Following DOJ Rules

Showing once again that he does not understand how the Justice Department works, Trump was angered by Sessions asking the Justice Department’s inspector general to review Republican claims that Trump campaign officials were improperly surveilled, instead of ordering an investigation. As the Times notes, “an attorney general cannot order an inspector general to investigate anything, only refer information.”

Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

Sessions Defends Himself

Rather than silently accepting Trump’s insults as he has so many times in the past, on Wednesday Sessions responded to the president’s “disgraceful” tweet with a statement explaining his actions.

We have initiated the appropriate process that will ensure complaints against this Department will be fully and fairly acted upon if necessary. As long as I am the attorney general, I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor, and this department will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution.

In case it was not clear that Sessions was siding with the law rather than the president, on Wednesday night he made sure he was spotted dining with Rod Rosenstein and the Solicitor General Noel Francisco — who happen to be the next two people in line to run the Justice Department.

Scoop: Under attack from Trump, Sessions dines with Rosenstein in show of solidarity https://t.co/Vm92Bn0YEc pic.twitter.com/tuzlWNZj71 — Axios (@axios) March 1, 2018

A source close to Sessions told Axios that Francisco had requested the meeting some time ago, and it was “in no way planned as pushback or an act of solidarity against the president.”

Mueller Probes Trump’s Attacks on Sessions

In addition to revealing that Trump has given Sessions the derisive nickname “Mr. Magoo,” the Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Mueller is investigating whether Trump’s efforts to drive Sessions out of his job were part of an effort to obstruct the Russia probe. So now Trump’s anger at Sessions for indirectly starting the Mueller investigation is also fodder for the Mueller investigation.